Search

Advanced search

Trawlerboys help themselves to a five-goal haul

PUBLISHED: 13:20 12 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 12 January 2020

Lowestoft's Malachi Linton celebrating the penalty Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft's Malachi Linton celebrating the penalty Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

A strong wind and a heavy spongy surface gave attackers an advantage over defenders resulting in 90 minutes of thrills and goalmouth action.

Malachi Linton placing the ball for a penalty kick against St Ives goalkeeper Bradley Lashley Picture: Shirley D WhitlowMalachi Linton placing the ball for a penalty kick against St Ives goalkeeper Bradley Lashley Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Jake Reed, Malachi Linton and Jacek Zielonka were rampant for the Trawlerboys.

In an explosive start Matt Foy's first-minute header seemed destined for the top corner until Luis Tibbles flew across his goal to tip the ball over. Then, on seven minutes, Ben Seymour-Shave was brought down in the area but Tibbles again came to the Trawlerboys' rescue with a superb diving save to clutch Robbie Parker's well-hit spot-kick.

This kick-started Lowestoft's game and Reed had already gone close before he again turned Tom Wood only to be brought down by the St Ives central defender. Linton stepped up to confidently convert the spot kick.

Lowestoft were looking the much more dangerous side at this point and were close to adding a second with Reed and Linton combining down the right and from the cross Zielonka's diving header clipped the outside of the post.

Lowestoft players congratulating Connor Deeks Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft players congratulating Connor Deeks Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft needed a second goal before the break and it duly arrived in added time. Zielonka's flag kick was returned into the middle by Adam Tann for Connor Deeks to hit home from the edge of the area.

If St Ives were hoping to take advantage of the conditions to get back into the game those hopes were extinguished as Lowestoft added two goals in a minute shortly after the restart.

In the 52nd minute Zielonka and Josh Curry combined down the left and the latter's excellent far-post cross picked out Miguel Lopez who headed home from close range.

Straight from the restart Lowestoft won the ball which was played beyond the St Ives defence for Reed to race through, round the keeper and slide into an empty net.

Lowestoft's Jake Reed (centre) in action at St Ives Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Jake Reed (centre) in action at St Ives Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

With a four-goal advantage Lowestoft switched off, allowing Wilson to pull two goals back for St Ives in the 56th and 64th minutes, but hopes of an unlikely fightback were denied as Lowestoft re-imposed themselves with Reed being denied by keeper Bradley Lashley and Linton blazing over an open goal from six yards before Lowestoft added their fifth with Reed heading home Zielonka's free-kick.

St Ives Town: Lashley, Phillips, Toseland, Osei-Bonsu, Wood, Powell, Seymore-Shove, Parker, Foy, Curtis, Wilson, Subs not used: Jackson, Ward, Snaith, Clifton, Bailey

Lowestoft Town: Tibbles, Ruffles (J Wilkinson 73), Curry, Deeks, Cole, Tann, Lopez, Fisk (Richardson 83), Reed, Linton (M Wilkinson 80), Zielonka, Subs not used: McIntosh, N'Buque

Referee: J Woolmer

Connor Deeks scoring for Lowestoft at St Ives Picture: Shirley D WhitlowConnor Deeks scoring for Lowestoft at St Ives Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Att: 162

Most Read

Riverside hotel and business up for sale for £1.1m

The Sutton Staithe Hotel is up for sale for £1.1m. Picture: The Sutton Staithe Hotel

Luxury hotel and wedding venue shuts without warning

Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed

Key city centre road set to shut for 11 WEEKS

Bank Plain in Norwich will be shut. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich

A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Key city centre road set to shut for 11 WEEKS

Bank Plain in Norwich will be shut. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Cold Feet actor slams Greater Anglia over wheelchair facilities in first class

Ruth Madeley has tweeted about Greater Anglia not providing first class seating for wheelchair users. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Kirsty O'Connor.

Car with ‘defective brakes’ stopped by police

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped this car in Great Yarmouth for having defective brakes and the brake fluid reservoir was empty. Picture: NSRAPT Twitter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists