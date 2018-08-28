Heartbreak for injury-hit Blues as points go begging

A goal in the last of five added minutes cruelly robbed Lowestoft of crucial points in their quest to move away from the bottom places.

It had been another good performance by the Trawlerboys, who led through a Shaun Bammant header in the 78th minute.

Lowestoft included new work experience signing Kyle Barker in midfield and the Peterborough youngster almost made an immediate impact as he got on the end of an Adam Smith corner, but his powerful header was turned over. Lowestoft were using two pacy wide men in Tommy Hughes and Marcus Wilkinson, who were causing the Crows defence problems in a first half the Trawlerboys dominated. Adam Smith was a steadying influence in the middle and combined well with Hughes to create an opening for Kieran Higgs, whose shot was turned round the post by Welch. Royston came into the game in the second half and a 20-yard free-kick from Rohdell Gordon crashed against the top of the post.

The last thing Lowestoft needed was a double injury just past the hour that saw both Jack Wilkinson and Adam Tann forced off, but it gave Travis Cole the chance to have his first taste of action this season. Lowestoft had another lucky escape as another Gordon free-kick crashed against the crossbar

Lowestoft broke the deadlock with 12 minutes left with Bammant heading a Higgs cross down past Welch. Lowestoft also had reason to curse the woodwork as Smith’s free-kick hit the underside of the bar, bounced down and spun across the face of the goal. With the game in the final minute of normal time, Armani Schaar became the third player to limp off, leaving Lowestoft with just 10 men to face the final moments – only for Tom Norman to force the ball home.

Royston: Welch, Scott-Morris, Newton, Thomas (Gordon 12), Johnson, Joseph, Green (Newman 75), Mentis, Murray, Castiglione (Gallin 58), Neal. Subs not used: Oswick, Bola.

Lowestoft: Johnson, Curry, J Wilkinson (Cole 64), Smith, Tann (Schaar 68), Barker, Hughes, Pollock, Bammant, Higgs, M Wilkinson (Fowkes 75). Subs not used: Fisk, Putnins.

Referee: D Harrison; Att: 281

