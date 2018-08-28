Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Heartbreak for injury-hit Blues as points go begging

PUBLISHED: 13:45 27 January 2019

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold assistant Andy Reynolds Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold assistant Andy Reynolds Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

A goal in the last of five added minutes cruelly robbed Lowestoft of crucial points in their quest to move away from the bottom places.

Lowestoft's Marcus Wilkinson battles with Royston Town's Spyros Mentis Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Marcus Wilkinson battles with Royston Town's Spyros Mentis Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

It had been another good performance by the Trawlerboys, who led through a Shaun Bammant header in the 78th minute.

Lowestoft included new work experience signing Kyle Barker in midfield and the Peterborough youngster almost made an immediate impact as he got on the end of an Adam Smith corner, but his powerful header was turned over. Lowestoft were using two pacy wide men in Tommy Hughes and Marcus Wilkinson, who were causing the Crows defence problems in a first half the Trawlerboys dominated. Adam Smith was a steadying influence in the middle and combined well with Hughes to create an opening for Kieran Higgs, whose shot was turned round the post by Welch. Royston came into the game in the second half and a 20-yard free-kick from Rohdell Gordon crashed against the top of the post.

The last thing Lowestoft needed was a double injury just past the hour that saw both Jack Wilkinson and Adam Tann forced off, but it gave Travis Cole the chance to have his first taste of action this season. Lowestoft had another lucky escape as another Gordon free-kick crashed against the crossbar

Lowestoft broke the deadlock with 12 minutes left with Bammant heading a Higgs cross down past Welch. Lowestoft also had reason to curse the woodwork as Smith’s free-kick hit the underside of the bar, bounced down and spun across the face of the goal. With the game in the final minute of normal time, Armani Schaar became the third player to limp off, leaving Lowestoft with just 10 men to face the final moments – only for Tom Norman to force the ball home.

Thomas Hughes under pressure from Royston's Adam Murray Picture: Shirley D WhitlowThomas Hughes under pressure from Royston's Adam Murray Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Royston: Welch, Scott-Morris, Newton, Thomas (Gordon 12), Johnson, Joseph, Green (Newman 75), Mentis, Murray, Castiglione (Gallin 58), Neal. Subs not used: Oswick, Bola.

Lowestoft: Johnson, Curry, J Wilkinson (Cole 64), Smith, Tann (Schaar 68), Barker, Hughes, Pollock, Bammant, Higgs, M Wilkinson (Fowkes 75). Subs not used: Fisk, Putnins.

Referee: D Harrison; Att: 281

Lowestoft's Thomas Hughes, left, and Shaun Bammant Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Thomas Hughes, left, and Shaun Bammant Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shaun Bammant celebrates his goal with Lowestoft team-mate Thomas Hughes Picture: Shirley D WhitlowShaun Bammant celebrates his goal with Lowestoft team-mate Thomas Hughes Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft's Kyle Barker - on loan from Peterborough Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Kyle Barker - on loan from Peterborough Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town goalkeeper Billy Johnson Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft Town goalkeeper Billy Johnson Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Action from Lowestoft's draw at Royston Picture: Shirley D WhitlowAction from Lowestoft's draw at Royston Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft's Josh Curry has words with Royston Town's Josh Castiglione Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Josh Curry has words with Royston Town's Josh Castiglione Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft's Kyle Barker is on loan from Peterborough Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Kyle Barker is on loan from Peterborough Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Josh Curry challenges Royston Town player Joe Neal Picture: Shirley D WhitlowJosh Curry challenges Royston Town player Joe Neal Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Josh Curry under pressure from Royston's Joe Neal Picture: Shirley D WhitlowJosh Curry under pressure from Royston's Joe Neal Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town's Thomas Hughes Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft Town's Thomas Hughes Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Prince Philip tells Norfolk car crash victim he is ‘deeply sorry’

Prince Philip's car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a crash on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

‘Absolutely shocking’ police arrest driver caught more than three times over the limit and driving with a missing front tyre

A car was stopped by police on the A11 missing a front wheel. Picture: Norfolk Police

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

40 drivers caught in speeding crackdown, including one who overtook police at 116mph

A lorry driver who had not been taking breaks was among the drivers stopped during a Norfolk police crackdown. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Fitness Superstore to open in Norwich city centre

Fitness Superstore is opening a new showroom in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

‘My second cancer fight after 20 years - and two months after proposing’

Tom Stevenson and Amy on their wedding day last September after Tom finsihed treatment following his second cancer diagnosis. Picture: Tom Stevenson/CLIC Sargent

Paddy Davitt verdict: This is your time, Canaries. It might never come again

Onel Hernandez and Teemu Pukki were on the mark in Norwich City's 2-2 Championship draw against Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Foodie heaven offers a different perspective on a Florida break

Downtown Tampa as viewed from alongside the Hillsborough river Picture: Visit Tampa Bay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists