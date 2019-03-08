Search

Rossi Jarvis agrees new one year deal with Lowestoft Town

PUBLISHED: 13:35 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 29 May 2019

Rossi Jarvis has committed his future to Lowestoft Town for another season PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Lowestoft Town midfielder Rossi Jarvis has committed his future to the club for another season.

The 31-year-old former Norwich City player has agreed a one year extension to his contract, having rejoined the club for a second spell last summer.

His decision to stay put is a further boost for manager Jamie Godbold after an excellent finish to the season. He now has 14 players signed up for the 2019-20 campaign, with plenty of time to add a few more before pre-season friendlies get under way in July.

"I am delighted to have been able to keep Rossi with us for the new season," Godbold told the club's official website. "Having now worked him for a year and seeing first hand what he brings the dressing room and the team when on the pitch, it was a no brainer to open up discussions.

"I'm glad to have it done and look forward to having him for a full pre-season this year."

One player who won't be lining up for Lowestoft beyond pre-season is youngster Cion Wren who will be seeking a new club when he begins his university studies. 

