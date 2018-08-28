Gallery

Redditch Utd 4 Lowestoft Tn 2: Barren league run continues for Blues

Lowestoft's Shaum Bammant (blue) up against Redditch's Jamie Ashmore Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft are now nine league games without a win.

Ben Fowkes on the ball for Lowestoft Town at Redditch Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Ben Fowkes on the ball for Lowestoft Town at Redditch Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

The Blues sit in the bottom three, having failed to win a league game since the end of August when they beat King’s Lynn Town – a team whose fortunes have gone in the opposite direction.

Manager Jamie Godbold gave a debut to loan signing Luca Vega at Redditch at centre half, but was without the suspended Kieran Higgs.

The game started at a brisk pace with Redditch looking to find their pacy front men quickly. Within seconds Ahmed Ali raced clear but sliced his shot well wide. A long throw from Harry Franklin was headed on by Shaquille Leachman-Whittingham but Blues keeper Elvijs Putnins collected the ball below the bar.

Lowestoft shocked their hosts by taking the lead with their first real attack, in the 15th minute. Some slick one-touch football from Shaun Bammant, Ben Fowkes and Matt Brown ended with Brown slicing through the home defence to slot the ball past Reece Francis.

Aerial duel between Lowestoft's Luca Vega and Redditch's Shaquille Leachman-Whittingham Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Aerial duel between Lowestoft's Luca Vega and Redditch's Shaquille Leachman-Whittingham Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft were enjoying a large part of possession and a superb ball from Henry Pollock found Armani Schaar who seemed certain to increase the lead until a superb saving tackle from Andrew Parsons sent the ball out for a corner.

The game turned Redditch’s way in the 40th minute after Jordan Mills chased a seemingly lost cause down the left, reached the ball just before it ran out of play and put in cross which was superbly volleyed home by Franklin.

They took the lead five minutes after the break, Ali heading home from a free-kick – and then turning provider for Leam Howards to make it 3-1.

The Lowestoft defence led a charmed life at times, but they got back into the game and gave themselves a lifeline in the 89th minute when substitute Danny Pinheiro sent in a cross from the right which was powered into the net by Bammant.

Lowestoft's Henry Pollock and Redditch player Leam Howards battle for possession Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft's Henry Pollock and Redditch player Leam Howards battle for possession Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

With six added minutes Lowestoft looked for a late equaliser but left themselves exposed at the back – exploited by Ali who added a fourth.

Redditch: Francis, Tye, Mills, Franklin (Loveridge 79), Parsons, Evans, Ali, Bunn (Milan 84), Howards (Gibson 70), Leachman-Whittingham, Nelson, Subs not used: Ashmore, Fishwick.

Lowestoft: Putnins, Tann, Brown, Fisk, Jarvis, Vega, Schaar, Smith (Pinheiro 70), Bammant, Fowkes (Wren 79), Pollock. Subs not used: Hedge, Godbold, Reynolds.

Ref: S Tallis. Att: 262

Matt Brown (3) scoring for Lowestoft at Redditch Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Matt Brown (3) scoring for Lowestoft at Redditch Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft's Shaun Bammant battles with Redditch's Jamie Ashmore Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft's Shaun Bammant battles with Redditch's Jamie Ashmore Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft manager Jamie Godbold Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft manager Jamie Godbold Picture: Shirley D Whitlow