Lowestoft lose their spark after Reed's opener

Jake Reed was on target for Lowestoft at Peterborough Sports

Lowestoft's busy November programme got off to a losing start last night when they went down 3-1 at Peterborough Sports in the Southern League Premier Central Division.

The Tractor Boys have six league games this month, three of them in midweek, but they were out of luck, despite going into half-time ahead.

They were indebted to hot-shot striker Jake Reed for their lead at the Bee Stadium. Reed had already seen two earlier efforts go narrowly wide, but slotted it under the keeper on 21 minutes to give the visitors the lead.

It was a lead Lowestoft deserved, but early in the second half they conceded a penalty when goalkeeper Luis Tibbles was adjudged to have committed a foul and Dan Lawlor converted from 12 yards to level the score.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors when an own goal put their hosts ahead with just 12 minutes to go. Lowestoft then paid the price for pushing hard to find an equaliser when the hosts wrapped up victory in the final minute, Maniche Sani scoring their third of the night.