New striker off the mark but it's another frustrating afternoon for Blues

Lowestoft's Rossi Jarvis in action against Nuneaton Borough. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

New Lowestoft Town striker Malachi Linton's blossoming partnership with Jake Reed was the only bright spot of a thorough disappointing afternoon for the Trawlerboys.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jake Reed goes up for a header. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Jake Reed goes up for a header. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Nuneaton Borough 4 Lowestoft Town 1

New Lowestoft Town striker Malachi Linton's blossoming partnership with Jake Reed was the only bright spot of a thorough disappointing afternoon for the Trawlerboys.

Lowestoft rarely saw the ball in the opening quarter and the only real surprise was that it took Boro 19 minutes to take the lead.

Rampaging full back James Clifton surged forward and let fly with a tremendous effort that was touched over the bar by Luis Tibbles. The reprieve was short lived though as from the resultant corner taken by Ryan Edmonds, diminutive striker Luke Benbow was left free at the near post to power a header into the roof of the net.

Lowestoft's Rossi Jarvis in action. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft's Rossi Jarvis in action. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft had barely time to draw breath before Nuneaton doubled their lead. Once gain it was Benbow the scorer as he raced clear from an Edmonds pass to shoot past the exposed Tibbles. Benbow was giving the Trawlerboys' defence a torrid afternoon and it took a full length save from Tibbles to deny him his hat-trick.

Just as it seemed that Lowestoft had reached the interval without further damage Nuneaton added a third goal in the second minute of added time.

You may also want to watch:

Full back Clifton received the ball on the half way line and ran straight through the Town defence before firing past Tibbles into the far corner.

Lowestoft Town goalscorer Malachi Linton. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town goalscorer Malachi Linton. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Edmunds was running the midfield with three first half assists and he nearly made it four when from his cross Declan Towers' header bounced off the bar.

Lowestoft were showing a bit more purpose in the second period and were rewarded with a goal in the 58th minute. Reed held the ball up well before slipping it square to Dylan Williams who in turn played it on for Linton to shoot across Matthew Sargeant into the net.

Spurred on by this goal Lowestoft were close to a second as Reed wriggled his way through before being crowded out by Sargeant and two other defenders.

Any thoughts of a fightback though were extinguished in the 64th minute as Nuneaton added their fourth goal. Callum Powell made progress down the left and there was little anyone could do as he flighted a delightful ball over Tibbles into the far corner.

Lowestoft's Dylan Williams keeps an eye on Nuneaton's Arman Verma. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft's Dylan Williams keeps an eye on Nuneaton's Arman Verma. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Nuneaton Borough: Sargeant, Clifton, Sharpe, Towers, Lowe (Kettle 82), Julien. Powell (Henshall 65), Verma, Benbow (Beavon 89), Kelly-Evans, Edmunds, Subs (not used) Belford, Rankin

Lowestoft Town: Tibbles, Tann (Lopez 71), Jack Wilkinson, Jarvis, Cole, Deeks, Zielonka (McIntosh 67), Richardson, Reed, Linton (Marcus Wilkinson 82), Williams Subs (not used) Reynolds, Hedge

Referee: Mr B Hall

Attendance 485