Former Crewe striker signs new two-year deal at Lowestoft Town

Malachi Linton has signed a new deal at Crown Meadow. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town youngster Malachi Linton has signed a new two-year deal at Crown Meadow.

The 18-year-old, who arrived from Crewe Alexandra in the summer, has been one of the Blues' star performers so far this season and manager Jamie Godbold hopes he can help the striker get back into the professional ranks.

"I am delighted to have this done now, Mal has been fantastic since coming here and really settled in to the group," Godbold told the club's official website. "At 18 years old he still has lots of growth ahead of him and with time we will get to see even more from him."I'm confident of that.

"Not many will know that Mal has turned down an offer from a higher level club to continue his progression with us and that shows a real maturity and commitment to playing his way back in to the Football League. I genuinely hope he can contribute the progress of Lowestoft Town whilst following in his brother's (Curtley Williams) footsteps and swapping the Trawlerboys for a league club one day."

With no game this weekend due to Hitchin Town's involvement in the FA Trophy, Lowestoft are next in action on Tuesday evening at home to Kings Langley (7.45pm kick-off).