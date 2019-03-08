Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Former Crewe striker signs new two-year deal at Lowestoft Town

PUBLISHED: 13:02 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 07 November 2019

Malachi Linton has signed a new deal at Crown Meadow. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Malachi Linton has signed a new deal at Crown Meadow. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town youngster Malachi Linton has signed a new two-year deal at Crown Meadow.

The 18-year-old, who arrived from Crewe Alexandra in the summer, has been one of the Blues' star performers so far this season and manager Jamie Godbold hopes he can help the striker get back into the professional ranks.

You may also want to watch:

"I am delighted to have this done now, Mal has been fantastic since coming here and really settled in to the group," Godbold told the club's official website. "At 18 years old he still has lots of growth ahead of him and with time we will get to see even more from him."I'm confident of that.

"Not many will know that Mal has turned down an offer from a higher level club to continue his progression with us and that shows a real maturity and commitment to playing his way back in to the Football League. I genuinely hope he can contribute the progress of Lowestoft Town whilst following in his brother's (Curtley Williams) footsteps and swapping the Trawlerboys for a league club one day."

With no game this weekend due to Hitchin Town's involvement in the FA Trophy, Lowestoft are next in action on Tuesday evening at home to Kings Langley (7.45pm kick-off).

Most Read

Man died after medic looked at wrong scan

Luke Allard. Picture: Bethanie Eaglen-Smith

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

‘Appalling’ woman pointed security camera into her neighbours’ home

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

Nick Conrad chosen as Conservative candidate in Broadland

Former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad wants to be the Conservative candidate for Broadland in the general election. Pic: Nick Butcher.

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Norwich City v Watford - Press Conference LIVE

Daniel Farke's Norwich City host Watford on Friday night Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Full scale of Norwich sinkhole revealed

Supervisor Ollie Bell next to the Earlham Road sinkhole in Norwich which appeared on November 6, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

New shop to open in Gentleman’s Walk

The unit that was formerly hand-made cosmetic firm Lush is to become a new shop, opening later this month. Lush relocated last year into Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

Cheers! New cinema will have alcohol licence and create 15 new jobs

Movie-goers can expect a bright new interior at Great Yarmouth's former Hollywood Cinema when it re-opens as Arc Cinema before Christmas Picture: Arc Cinema
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists