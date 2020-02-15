Needham Market 1 Lowestoft Town 0: Mills stoops to earn bragging rights for Marketmen

Needham Market v Lowestoft Town 15th February 2020. Photo shows Jacek Zielonka in action. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

With Storm Dennis playing havoc with the region the players of both Needham Market and Lowestoft deserve the utmost praise for coping with the conditions and providing an entertaining closely fought 90 minutes.

Needham Market v Lowestoft Town 15th February 2020. Photo shows referee Michael Robertson-Tait and Needham player Adam Mills. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Needham Market v Lowestoft Town 15th February 2020. Photo shows referee Michael Robertson-Tait and Needham player Adam Mills. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

With Rossi Jarvis, Travis Cole and Connor Deeks all back in contention manager Jamie Godbold had the rare luxury of selecting from a full squad.

Playing with the wind behind them Lowestoft very nearly conceded another early goal as Adam Mills pulled the ball back but Billy Hunt's strike across goal was wide of the far post. The strong wind was playing tricks with the ball and making constructive play difficult as the players strived to get accustomed to it.

Jake Reed had Lowestoft's first strike at goal which was turned away by Marcus Garnham who them punched away Miguel Lopez's 20 yard drive with Reed blazing the rebound over.

Facing the wind in the second period Lowestoft were soon on the back foot with Luis Tibbles saving from Callum Page but he was beaten in the 49th minute when Mills raced in from the left to meet Joe Marsden's excellent cross and head low past the keeper. Lowestoft struck back with Reed again testing Garnham who turned his shot around the post.

Needham Market v Lowestoft Town 15th February 2020. Photo shows Lowestoft Town player Travis Cole. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Needham Market v Lowestoft Town 15th February 2020. Photo shows Lowestoft Town player Travis Cole. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

The Trawlerboys seemed to be coping with the conditions far better in the second period and Josh Curry sent Reed away down the right who found Malachi Linton whose drive was blocked in front of goal.

With the earlier introduction of Travis Cole, Curry was now operating as right wing back and from another surging run he played Reed through again and although his shot beat Garnham the assistant's flag was raided and the goal ruled out.

With game entering the final stages more chances were being created at both ends with Luke Ingram going close before play was held by a bad injury to Needham's Marsden.

With the referee indicating seven minutes added time play became even more stretched as Hunt's 25 yard free kick went straight to Tibbles. Not to be outdone Lowestoft's Louis McIntosh's deflected free kick was superbly saved by Garnham who did exceptionally well to also block Connor Deek's follow up.

Needham Market v Lowestoft Town 15th February 2020. Photo shows Lowestoft Town player Jake Reed and Needham player Daniel Morphew. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Needham Market v Lowestoft Town 15th February 2020. Photo shows Lowestoft Town player Jake Reed and Needham player Daniel Morphew. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Needham though have the last say as Page's first time effort curled against the bar and Tibbles saved from Craig Parker.

Needham Market: Garnham, Marsden (Sub Dye 88), Sturgess, Short (Parker 88), Keiran Morphew. Danny Morphew, Page, Heath, Hunt, Collard, Mills (Ingram 70). Subs not used: Diogo, Shorten

Lowestoft Town: Tibbles, Ruffles (Cole 50), Jack Wilkinson, Rossi Jarvis (Deeks 77), Curry, Tann, Lopez (McIntosh 68), Fisk, Reed, Lintom, Zielonka. Subs not used: Richardson Marcus Wilkinson

Referee: Mr M Robertson-Tant

Needham Market v Lowestoft Town 15th February 2020. Photo shows Lowestoft Town player Malachi Linton. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Needham Market v Lowestoft Town 15th February 2020. Photo shows Lowestoft Town player Malachi Linton. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Attendance: 346

Needham Market v Lowestoft Town 15th February 2020. Photo shows Lowestoft player Jake Reed with a shot at goal. Needham goalkeeper Marcus Garnham and player Daniel Morphew pictured, with Lowestoft fans in chorus. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Needham Market v Lowestoft Town 15th February 2020. Photo shows Lowestoft player Jake Reed with a shot at goal. Needham goalkeeper Marcus Garnham and player Daniel Morphew pictured, with Lowestoft fans in chorus. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

