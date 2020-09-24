Search

Advanced search

Lowestoft Town striker earns dream Championship move

PUBLISHED: 17:09 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 24 September 2020

Malachi Linton has signed for Wycombe Wanderers. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Malachi Linton has signed for Wycombe Wanderers. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town striker Malachi Linton has earned a dream move back into professional football with Championship side Wycombe.

The 19-year-old striker has been on trial with Gareth Ainsworth’s side and has done enough to secure a deal.

“I am delighted for Mal to get the offer and be able to go back to full-time football,” Blues boss Jamie Godbold told the club’s official website.

“It’s a great story and message to other young players that leave professional clubs. Since Mal came in to our changing room he has shown personality, commitment and talent and it was easy to overlook him being a teenager.

“I hope it lights a fire under some of our younger lads who may want to get back in the game and also shows what young players can achieve playing for Lowestoft Town with the right attitude.”

Linton signed for Lowestoft in the summer of 2019 after being released by Crewe Alexandra.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A word of warning from Aarons’ mentor amid Barca pursuit

Norwich City full back Max Aarons is attracting admiring glances from Europe's biggest clubs Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘It’s been a blast’ – Pub to close 17 months after major revamp

The Locks pub in Geldeston. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Piers Corbyn leads coronavirus sceptics protest in Norwich

The Covid Truth Tours stops off in Norwich with speaker Piers Corbyn. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

‘It’s the business it attracts’: kebab shop forced out after 30 years

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House has closed after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Environment protestors who defaced council sites to face police probe

An environmental activist group which defaced council buildings to protest inaction on climate change faces police investigation. Photo: Extinction Rebellion