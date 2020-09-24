Lowestoft Town striker earns dream Championship move

Malachi Linton has signed for Wycombe Wanderers. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town striker Malachi Linton has earned a dream move back into professional football with Championship side Wycombe.

The 19-year-old striker has been on trial with Gareth Ainsworth’s side and has done enough to secure a deal.

“I am delighted for Mal to get the offer and be able to go back to full-time football,” Blues boss Jamie Godbold told the club’s official website.

“It’s a great story and message to other young players that leave professional clubs. Since Mal came in to our changing room he has shown personality, commitment and talent and it was easy to overlook him being a teenager.

“I hope it lights a fire under some of our younger lads who may want to get back in the game and also shows what young players can achieve playing for Lowestoft Town with the right attitude.”

Linton signed for Lowestoft in the summer of 2019 after being released by Crewe Alexandra.