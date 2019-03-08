Search

Lowestoft crash out of Trophy as Ravens make first-half goal blast count

PUBLISHED: 13:13 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 27 October 2019

Jack Duggan scoring the opening goal for Coalville Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town fell at the first hurdle after the proverbial game of two halves.

Lowestoft's Dylan Williams battling with Coalville captain Steve Towers Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Dylan Williams battling with Coalville captain Steve Towers Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

The first half was best forgotten by the Trawlerboys - who started with new signing Ollie Saunders in left midfield - as they were totally lethargic and unable to string two passes together.

Coalville sliced through the home defence at will and the only surprise was that it took 18 minutes for them to take the lead as Jack Duggan was given a free header at the far post to head in from Alex Dean's corner.

Within a minute the Ravens should have been two up as Adam McGurk blazed over an open goal from less than two yards out. The Ravens did add a second goal in the 29th minute as Adam Tann was harshly adjudged to have brought down Luke Shaw, despite appearing to clearly get the ball. McGurk atoned for his earlier miss by converting the penalty.

Tom McGlinchey then hit the upright from the edge of the area. The Ravens were awarded a second spot kick as Luis Tibbles brought down McGlinchey and McGurk converted again and at the interval Lowestoft were lucky to be just three goals behind.

Blues striker Jake Reed on the run, with Jack Duggan in close attendance Picture: Shirley D WhitlowBlues striker Jake Reed on the run, with Jack Duggan in close attendance Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

They brought on Jacek Zielonka at the break and it was a completely different story. Playing at a much higher tempo they made their intentions clear within a couple of minutes as Jack Wilkinson's corner saw full-back Scott McManus pressured into powering a header against his own bar.

Lowestoft had the bit between their teeth and Dylan Williams saw his 20-yard drive pushed over before the Blues reduced the arrears on 62 minutes with Wilkinson sliding the ball through for Malachi Linton to shoot past Saul Deeney.

Just four minutes later Lowestoft were awarded a penalty themselves as Jake Reed was brought down by McManus, but Connor Deeks blasted the spot kick high and wide. The significance of that penalty kick surfaced as Lowestoft added a second goal in the 79th minute with Tann forcing the ball home from close range.

Malachi Linton was on target for Lowestoft Picture: Shirley D WhitlowMalachi Linton was on target for Lowestoft Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

A spirited second-half comeback though came to naught as Lowestoft, pressing forward, left themselves exposed at the back for Shaw to net an added time fourth for the Ravens.

Lowestoft: Tibbles, Curry, J Wilkinson, Deeks (Lopez 66), Cole, Tann, Williams, Fisk (McIntosh 79), Reed, Linton, Saunders (Zielonka 46). Subs not used: Richardson, M Wilkinson, Reynolds.

Coalville: Deeney, Pierpoint, McManus, Towers, Duggan (Story 66), Doyle-Charles, Dean, Shaw, Taylor (Thomas 73), McGurk (Mitchell 79), McGlinchey. Subs not used: Berridge, Browne.

Referee: A Farmer. Att: 264.

Lowestoft's Ollie Saunders and Coalville's Stuart Pierpoint in aerial combat Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Ollie Saunders and Coalville's Stuart Pierpoint in aerial combat Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

