Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection
Gallery

Lowestoft out of luck - and out of the FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 14:01 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 06 October 2019

Lowestoft's Jacek Zielonka up against Carshalton's Danny Dudley Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft's Jacek Zielonka up against Carshalton's Danny Dudley Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town crashed out of the FA Cup third qualifying round when they went down 2-1 at home to Carshalton Athletic.

Lowestoft goalkeeper Luis Tibbles in action against Carshalton Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft goalkeeper Luis Tibbles in action against Carshalton Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Carshalton just about deserved their victory thanks to some clinical finishing by Ricky Korboa - coupled with a touch of good fortune.

Lowestoft started the game well, forcing Carshalton back, and were so close to finding the crucial opening goal as Josh Curry and Jacek Zielonka combined down the right and when the latter's cross was only partially cleared, Connor Deeks picked up the loose ball but his effort from 20 yards smashed against the underside of the bar and bounced out.

Moments later, Malachi Linton played in Jake Reed, but a superb tackle by Jordan Cheadle robbed the striker as he prepared to shoot. A minute later, Carshalton took the lead - Robins skipper Bobby Price picked out Korboa, whose neat touch and turn created the space for him to shoot across Luis Tibbles into the bottom corner.

Just two minutes later, Lowestoft were again denied by the woodwork as Linton's strike hit the upright and was scrambled clear. With a goal advantage, Carshalton were happy to defend and try and hit the Trawlerboys on the counter, with Tibbles saving well from Tommy Bradford.

Lowestoft's Dylan Williams on the run. chased by Carshalton Athletic player Ernold Haxhiu Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Dylan Williams on the run. chased by Carshalton Athletic player Ernold Haxhiu Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

One of numerous fouls on Reed saw Lowestoft given a free-kick 25 yards out, but Jack Wilkinson's strike whistled inches past the post. On the stroke of half-time it was Lowestoft's turn to thank the woodwork as Tibbles produced an excellent save to turn Christie Patterson's effort against the post, with Wilkinson completing the clearance.

You may also want to watch:

Although Lowestoft saw a lot of the ball in the second half, the Robins soaked up the pressure and hit Lowestoft on the break with Bradford heading a Pattinson cross wide from six yards. Pattison was then involved in Carshalton doubling their lead as he reached the byline and pulled the back for Korboa to net from the edge of the area.

The introduction of Miguel Lopez and Marcus Wilkinson boosted the Trawlerboys, with the latter looking particularly lively down the left, but it wasn't until the fifth minute of added time that Lowestoft pulled a goal back. Linton was brought down in the area and though his spot kick was saved by Kleton Perntrecu, he slotted home the rebound.

Malachi Linton keeps the ball away from Carshalton captain Bobby Price Picture: Shirley D WhitlowMalachi Linton keeps the ball away from Carshalton captain Bobby Price Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft: Tibbles, Curry, Jack Wilkinson, Deeks (Lopez 71), Cole, Jarvis (M Wilkinson 76), Williams (McIntosh 76), Fisk, Reed, Zielonka, Linton, Subs not used:Tann, Blowers, Richardson.

Carshalton: Perntrecu, Price, Kamara, Dudley, Cheadle, Adeniyi, Haxhiu, Samuels, Bradford (Sogbanmu 83), Korboa (Korona 83), Pattison, Subs not used:Hamilton-Downes, Pappoe, Read, Centenera-Perez.

Referee: J Bloxham

Attendance: 500

Lowestoft player Josh Curry in possession Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft player Josh Curry in possession Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

A bucket collection and auction at the game raised over £1,000 for injured striker Shaun Bammant.

Most Read

Region hit by heavy rain and flooding after weather warning issued

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place on Sunday, as more flooding predicted for east coast. Pic: Met Office

Villa’s win over Norwich given royal seal of approval by Prince George and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

Torrential rain brings flooding to region with parts of A47 impassable

Flooding in Sprowston. Photo: Lucy Allington

‘Then it suddenly dawned on people that William was a Villa fan, and what’s he doing in the home end?’

Fan Kevin James, in forefront, with Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and children. Pictures: Kevin James

Restaurant owner angry at ban on Halloween music event

Andrew Hubbard owns Craftburger in New Street, Cromer. Pictures: David Bale

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Torrential rain brings flooding to region with parts of A47 impassable

Flooding in Sprowston. Photo: Lucy Allington

‘Football in the heart’ - tributes paid after death of club chairman

Tributes have been paid to a

Region hit by heavy rain and flooding after weather warning issued

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place on Sunday, as more flooding predicted for east coast. Pic: Met Office

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Lowestoft out of luck – and out of the FA Cup

Lowestoft's Jacek Zielonka up against Carshalton's Danny Dudley Picture: Shirley D Whitlow
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists