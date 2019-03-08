Gallery

Lowestoft out of luck - and out of the FA Cup

Lowestoft's Jacek Zielonka up against Carshalton's Danny Dudley Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town crashed out of the FA Cup third qualifying round when they went down 2-1 at home to Carshalton Athletic.

Lowestoft goalkeeper Luis Tibbles in action against Carshalton Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft goalkeeper Luis Tibbles in action against Carshalton Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Carshalton just about deserved their victory thanks to some clinical finishing by Ricky Korboa - coupled with a touch of good fortune.

Lowestoft started the game well, forcing Carshalton back, and were so close to finding the crucial opening goal as Josh Curry and Jacek Zielonka combined down the right and when the latter's cross was only partially cleared, Connor Deeks picked up the loose ball but his effort from 20 yards smashed against the underside of the bar and bounced out.

Moments later, Malachi Linton played in Jake Reed, but a superb tackle by Jordan Cheadle robbed the striker as he prepared to shoot. A minute later, Carshalton took the lead - Robins skipper Bobby Price picked out Korboa, whose neat touch and turn created the space for him to shoot across Luis Tibbles into the bottom corner.

Just two minutes later, Lowestoft were again denied by the woodwork as Linton's strike hit the upright and was scrambled clear. With a goal advantage, Carshalton were happy to defend and try and hit the Trawlerboys on the counter, with Tibbles saving well from Tommy Bradford.

Lowestoft's Dylan Williams on the run. chased by Carshalton Athletic player Ernold Haxhiu Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft's Dylan Williams on the run. chased by Carshalton Athletic player Ernold Haxhiu Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

One of numerous fouls on Reed saw Lowestoft given a free-kick 25 yards out, but Jack Wilkinson's strike whistled inches past the post. On the stroke of half-time it was Lowestoft's turn to thank the woodwork as Tibbles produced an excellent save to turn Christie Patterson's effort against the post, with Wilkinson completing the clearance.

Although Lowestoft saw a lot of the ball in the second half, the Robins soaked up the pressure and hit Lowestoft on the break with Bradford heading a Pattinson cross wide from six yards. Pattison was then involved in Carshalton doubling their lead as he reached the byline and pulled the back for Korboa to net from the edge of the area.

The introduction of Miguel Lopez and Marcus Wilkinson boosted the Trawlerboys, with the latter looking particularly lively down the left, but it wasn't until the fifth minute of added time that Lowestoft pulled a goal back. Linton was brought down in the area and though his spot kick was saved by Kleton Perntrecu, he slotted home the rebound.

Malachi Linton keeps the ball away from Carshalton captain Bobby Price Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Malachi Linton keeps the ball away from Carshalton captain Bobby Price Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft: Tibbles, Curry, Jack Wilkinson, Deeks (Lopez 71), Cole, Jarvis (M Wilkinson 76), Williams (McIntosh 76), Fisk, Reed, Zielonka, Linton, Subs not used:Tann, Blowers, Richardson.

Carshalton: Perntrecu, Price, Kamara, Dudley, Cheadle, Adeniyi, Haxhiu, Samuels, Bradford (Sogbanmu 83), Korboa (Korona 83), Pattison, Subs not used:Hamilton-Downes, Pappoe, Read, Centenera-Perez.

Referee: J Bloxham

Attendance: 500

Lowestoft player Josh Curry in possession Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft player Josh Curry in possession Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

A bucket collection and auction at the game raised over £1,000 for injured striker Shaun Bammant.