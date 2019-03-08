Search

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold wants more of the same from his in-form side

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 March 2019

Andrew Fisk gets stuck in for Lowestoft against Halesowen on Tuesday evening as the familiar figure of veteran striker Lee Hughes looks on Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town will be aiming to take another big step towards safety after picking up two tremendous results against fellow strugglers.

The Trawlerboys moved out of the relegation zone in spectacular fashion by seeing off St Neots and Halesowen in the space of four days, scoring eight times in the process.

With Jake Reed leading the way with a couple of hat-tricks Lowestoft now have a five-point advantage over third-from-bottom St Neots, having played one more game. And it could get even better this weekend, with St Neots travelling to leaders Kettering while Jamie Godbold’s side go looking for a third straight win against mid-table Rushall Olympic at the Amber Dew Events Stadium (3pm).

Godbold is understandably taking nothing for granted ahead of another big game – but admitted the past week could hardly have gone any better for his side.

“Obviously we knew we had two massive, must-win games coming up and to have won them both in the manner we did was very pleasing,” he said. “The lads prepared well and put in a couple of really good performances.

“It was great to see us score eight goals in two games – I think it took us three months to score eight goals before that, even though the performances were generally good.

“Jake Reed was exceptional in both games and deserves all the praise he gets, but it’s only fair to give Shaun Bammant and Dylan Williams a mention too. Together they make an excellent front three.

“There are a lot of positives to take from both matches and now we need to take them into the next game. If we produce the level of performance we managed against St Neots and Halesowen then we will have a good chance of getting another positive result. What we can’t do is think we are safe just because there is now a little a gap between ourselves and the bottom three. That is certainly not the case and we have to be ready for Rushall, who are a good side, as they proved at their place earlier in the season when they were too strong for us on the day and won 3-1.”

Lowestoft will give a late fitness test to midfielder Andrew Fisk who aggravated a groin strain against Halesowen on Tuesday evening and was substituted just before half-time.

