Lowestoft Town 2 Royston Town 0: Joy for Blues as Schaar and Deeks strike to down Crows

PUBLISHED: 21:39 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:16 20 November 2018

Kieran Higgs gets a shot on goal during Lowestoft Town's clash with Royston at the Amber Dew Events Stadium Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Kieran Higgs gets a shot on goal during Lowestoft Town's clash with Royston at the Amber Dew Events Stadium Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town earned their first win in the league since August as goals from Armani Schaar and Connor Deeks secured all three points against Royston Town at the Amber Dew Events Stadium.

Lowestoft Town earned their first win in the league since August as goals from Armani Schaar and Connor Deeks secured all three points against Royston Town at the Amber Dew Events Stadium.

The match was on a knife-edge for much of the evening as both sides carved out opportunities but Lowestoft found their clinical edge in the second period to net their first victory since beating King’s Lynn Town at the start of the season.

Schaar broke the deadlock with a fine finish in the 73rd minute before Connor Deeks’ second goal of the season shortly after wrapped up the points.

It was a bright opening from both sides as Shaun Bammant got a header on target from a Kieran Higgs cross whilst Vance Bola was stopped from getting behind the Blues back four by a fine tackle from debutant Jack Wilkinson.

It was clear from early on that Bola was going to be the dangerman and the speedy winger was foiled by some fine work from Elvijs Putnins in the seventh minute when the keeper was off his line quickly. The rebound eventually fell to former Norwich City loanee, David Mooney, but he slammed the ball into the side-netting from a tight angle.

Royston weren’t having it all their own way though and midway through the half a fine cross by Adam Smith was met by Schaar, whose effort was repelled by Joe Welch. Shortly after the lively Higgs had a decent shot from the edge of the box that was beaten away by Welch.

Putnins had to be alert again just before the break when Josh Castiglione cut in from the left before unleashing a fearsome right-footed strike that Putnins did well to palm away.

Royston seized the initiative at the start of the second half and Lowestoft began to sink deep into their own, half looking to play on the break.

Castiglione looked particularly dangerous for the Crows and just after the hour mark his cross-cum-shot drifted inches wide.

Midway through the half it seemed a matter of time before Royston would carve out an opening and take the lead. Putnins did well to smother Bola’s effort when the winger once again got in behind the defence.

However, Lowestoft got their noses in front in the 73rd minute against the run of play when Andrew Fisk’s beautifully flighted pass found the former Wroxham man, who finished adroitly from 10 yards.

Confidence appeared to course through Lowestoft veins and within a minute they could have doubled their lead when great work by Higgs down the left flank resulted in the ball rolling to Adam Tann, whose effort was tipped over.

But Lowestoft wrapped up the points 10 minutes from time when Deeks struck a low right-footed effort beyond Welch from 20 yards.

- Lowestoft Town (4-4-2): Putnins, Tann, Jarvis, Wilkinson, Brown, Schaar (Pollock 90), Deeks, Fisk, Smith, Bammant, Higgs (Fowkes 83). Subs not used: Wren, Pinheiro, Reynolds.

- Royston Town (4-3-3): Welch, Joseph, Mentis, Braithwaite, Norville-Williams (Scott-Morris 68), Corcoran, Thomas, Castiglione, Potton, Bola, Mooney (Gordon 59). Subs not used: Crowther, Corlett, Smart

- Referee: Aaron Farmer

- Attendance: 216

