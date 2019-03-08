Lowestoft Town 9 Norwich CBS 0: Eight different scorers as Trawlerboys cruise to pre-season win

Travis Cole led Lowestoft to a pre-season win over Norwich CBS. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

A good workout saw 20 different Lowestoft Town players - including seven trialists - impress during a 9-0 pre-season friendly victory over Norwich CBS.

A brace from second half sub Dylan Williams led the way as Jamie Godbold's men cantered to a home win over a good Norwich CBS side, who played football throughout.

Two trialists took to the Crown Meadow pitch in the first half for the home side, but led by skipper Travis Cole Lowestoft were soon in control with a goal in the first minute.

Jack Wilkinson's fantastic cross evaded the visitors' keeper and Jacek Zielonka headed home.

Jake Reed doubled the advantage on 29 minutes, with the predatory striker sweeping the ball home - and from here the home side did not look back.

The Wilkinsons combined again in the 34th minute, as Marcus was cynically brought down and from the resultant free kick the pair linked once more for the left midfielder to be fouled in the penalty box.

Midfielder Connor Deeks coolly converted the spot kick to make it 3-0 at half time.

Eight changes were made at half time for Lowestoft, with Zielonka, the impressive Josh Curry and Tibbles remaining on the pitch.

It was 4-0 within the first five minutes of the second half as Zielonka touched a free kick to Dylan Williams, whose drive was deflected home.

Midfielder Henry Pollock was soon in the thick of the action with his superb strike on 55 minutes making it 5-0, before a trialist's stunning 45-yard lob on 62 minutes increased the advantage.

Second half skipper Rossi Jarvis then superbly swept the ball home following a dangerous corner to make it 7-0 on 69 minutes.

Striker Shaun Bammant finally got on the scoresheet in the 84th minute with a great finish after some fine approach play.

And victory was sealed in the 86th minute as Williams' fierce strike from the edge of the area made it 9-0, completing an impressive showing from the home side against a hard working Norwich CBS side, who battled well throughout.