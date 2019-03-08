Search

Advanced search

Lowestoft boss Godbold hoping for some new magic memories in FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 12:43 06 September 2019

Lowestoft's Kyle Richardson in action against Nuneaton Borough. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft's Kyle Richardson in action against Nuneaton Borough. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold is looking for a lift in the FA Cup today after seeing his side suffer three consecutive league defeats.

The Trawlerboys enter this season's competition with a home game against Leighton Town, who play in the Premier Division of the Spartan South Midlands League, two steps lower than their hosts.

The game presents a good opportunity for Lowestoft to make progress, and pick up £4,500 in prize money, and Godbold is determined to take it.

"It's a good draw for us but we know we will be in for a tough game and we certainly won't be taking anything for granted," he said.

"The FA Cup is right up there with the league in what it brings to the club in terms of revenue and excitement for the supporters - and of course the players and management too. We haven't had a good run in the competition for a little while and now would be a good time to change that."

You may also want to watch:

Godbold was part of Lowestoft's last lengthy cup run 10 years ago, which took them all the way to the first round proper before they lost 1-0 at Wrexham.

"That's what the FA Cup can do for players, give them some great memories. I can still remember that cup run like it was yesterday and it provided me with one of the highlights of my career as a player. Hopefully our lads can do the same this season."

Godbold will be looking for a response from his players after a 4-1 drubbing at Nuneaton in the Southern Central Premier last Saturday which maintained a poor run since the Trawlerboys won their opening two home games of the campaign.

"We can't have any complaints about the result, it was a bad day at the office for us, the sort of game you hopefully only have once or twice a season," he said. "We showed a bit of fight in the second half to limit the damage, but the game was over by then.

"All we can do now is put it behind us and make sure we are a lot better on Saturday."

Andrew Fisk and Josh Curry are both carrying knocks but otherwise Godbold has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Lowestoft's Leighton Buzzard-based opponents reached the first qualifying round by beating higher ranked Thame 2-1 in a replay on Tuesday evening.

Most Read

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Horrified onlookers tell how man threw dog to the floor and repeatedly hit it in Norwich park

Pilling Park in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘The village is being torn apart’ - Three councillors resign amid ‘tensions’ over village hall

Eric Lund, former chairman of Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council.

Building firm which collapsed owing £2m had just £4.5k in bank

Omnis Construction's base on Hurricane Way, Norwich, is now abandoned. Photo: Archant

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The village is being torn apart’ - Three councillors resign amid ‘tensions’ over village hall

Eric Lund, former chairman of Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council.

Building firm which collapsed owing £2m had just £4.5k in bank

Omnis Construction's base on Hurricane Way, Norwich, is now abandoned. Photo: Archant

Want to buy this fish and chip shop? It’s for sale on Facebook for £35,000

The Star Fish bar is being sold on Facebook for £35,000. Picture: GoogleImages/Facebook

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Man with £3k worth of cannabis in car ‘grateful’ to have been stopped

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists