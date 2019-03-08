Lowestoft boss Godbold hoping for some new magic memories in FA Cup

Lowestoft's Kyle Richardson in action against Nuneaton Borough. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold is looking for a lift in the FA Cup today after seeing his side suffer three consecutive league defeats.

The Trawlerboys enter this season's competition with a home game against Leighton Town, who play in the Premier Division of the Spartan South Midlands League, two steps lower than their hosts.

The game presents a good opportunity for Lowestoft to make progress, and pick up £4,500 in prize money, and Godbold is determined to take it.

"It's a good draw for us but we know we will be in for a tough game and we certainly won't be taking anything for granted," he said.

"The FA Cup is right up there with the league in what it brings to the club in terms of revenue and excitement for the supporters - and of course the players and management too. We haven't had a good run in the competition for a little while and now would be a good time to change that."

Godbold was part of Lowestoft's last lengthy cup run 10 years ago, which took them all the way to the first round proper before they lost 1-0 at Wrexham.

"That's what the FA Cup can do for players, give them some great memories. I can still remember that cup run like it was yesterday and it provided me with one of the highlights of my career as a player. Hopefully our lads can do the same this season."

Godbold will be looking for a response from his players after a 4-1 drubbing at Nuneaton in the Southern Central Premier last Saturday which maintained a poor run since the Trawlerboys won their opening two home games of the campaign.

"We can't have any complaints about the result, it was a bad day at the office for us, the sort of game you hopefully only have once or twice a season," he said. "We showed a bit of fight in the second half to limit the damage, but the game was over by then.

"All we can do now is put it behind us and make sure we are a lot better on Saturday."

Andrew Fisk and Josh Curry are both carrying knocks but otherwise Godbold has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Lowestoft's Leighton Buzzard-based opponents reached the first qualifying round by beating higher ranked Thame 2-1 in a replay on Tuesday evening.