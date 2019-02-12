Search

Lowestoft Town defender Travis Cole suffers new injury setback

PUBLISHED: 15:18 01 March 2019

Travis Cole aggravated an ankle injury at Biggleswade last weekend and had to be replaced at half-time Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town FC

Lowestoft Town defender Travis Cole could be facing another spell on the sidelines after limping out of last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Biggleswade.

Having only returned to action at the end of January after picking up a serious ankle injury in pre-season, Cole was withdrawn from the fray at half-time after feeling pain in the same area.

He underwent tests on Wednesday and player and club are now anxiously awaiting the results ahead of a big home clash against leaders Kettering Town.

“We are all keeping our fingers crossed for Travis,” said assistant manager Andy Reynolds. “He was clearly struggling at the end of the first half and there was no way we were going to take any risks with him. He can’t have damaged the same ligament again because that was removed in the operation he had but it’s the same ankle and obviously there is a concern there.

“It’s a real shame because Travis worked so hard to get himself fit enough to start playing again and this is the last thing he deserved. He had been playing well and got our equaliser against Biggleswade so it is a cruel blow for him. We are all just hoping that it is nothing too serious but obviously he won’t be playing on Saturday.

“We are just fortunate that we have a player of Rossi Jarvis’ calibre to replace him. He has now recovered from his hamstring injury and is more than capable of playing in centre of defence, as he proved when coming on at Biggleswade.”

Lowestoft also lost Adam Smith in the early stages of a defeat that ended a six game unbeaten league run - but there is positive news on that one.

“It wasn’t a nice tackle and Adam took a nasty blow on the shin but it shouldn’t keep him out for long,” added Reynolds.

Jamie Godbold’s assistant is looking forward to the game against Kettering, who are set to bring a sizeable following with them as they look to take another step towards the National League set-up.

“It will obviously be tough but we have shown already that we can compete with the top sides in this league when we are on our game and that needs to be the case on Saturday,” he said.

“If we play as well as we can we could win it - but a draw would also be a very good result for us.”

