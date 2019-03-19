Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Chance for Lowestoft Town to ease relegation fears against Halesowen Town

19 March, 2019 - 06:00
Lowestoft Town will look to Jake Reed to lead from the front once again against Halesowen on Tuesday evening. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town will look to Jake Reed to lead from the front once again against Halesowen on Tuesday evening. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town have a great chance to put distance between themselves and the Evo-Stik Southern Premier Division relegation zone when they entertain Halesowen Town at the Amber Dew Events Stadium this evening (kick-off 7.45pm).

The Trawlerboys leapfrogged St Neots Town out of the bottom three at the weekend as a Jake Reed hat-trick saw off the Saints.

Jamie Godbold’s men have an opportunity to get one over another of their relegation rivals against this evening’s opponents, who sit second from bottom, six points away from the Blues.

Victory would complete a perfect few days for Lowestoft, who thanked their travelling fans for their support at the weekend. The board hopes fans can roar their side on to another win this evening.

“Your support once again would be much appreciated as we continue to reach the goal we set at the start of the season and that was to try and ensure that we remained at step 3,” said a statement.

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Woman, 54, to appear in court accused of murdering her husband

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam. Photo: Submitted

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

‘I am absolutely disgusted’ - Mother’s anger as vandals scrawl homophobic graffiti on play area

Sammy Bond was at the Beccles common park with her four-year-old daughter, Neave (pictured) when she noticed vandalism. Picture: Contributed by Sammy Bond

Father-of-two killed in head-on crash with lorry on wrong side of road, court told

The crash took place on Foulden Road between Foulden and Northwold. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Woman, 54, to appear in court accused of murdering her husband

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘He will manage a top European club’ - Sky is the limit for Farke says City chief Webber

Sporting director Stuart Webber rateds Daniel Farke's work highly at Norwich City after brokering a new deal for the head coach Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Herbie Hide: the Norwich boxer who took the world by storm 25 years ago

Herbie Hide, with Barry Hearn to his right, at a press conference ahead of his fight with Michael Bentt in March, 1994 Picture: Archant

Woman, 54, to appear in court accused of murdering her husband

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam. Photo: Submitted

‘I am absolutely disgusted’ - Mother’s anger as vandals scrawl homophobic graffiti on play area

Sammy Bond was at the Beccles common park with her four-year-old daughter, Neave (pictured) when she noticed vandalism. Picture: Contributed by Sammy Bond
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists