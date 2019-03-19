Chance for Lowestoft Town to ease relegation fears against Halesowen Town

Lowestoft Town will look to Jake Reed to lead from the front once again against Halesowen on Tuesday evening. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town have a great chance to put distance between themselves and the Evo-Stik Southern Premier Division relegation zone when they entertain Halesowen Town at the Amber Dew Events Stadium this evening (kick-off 7.45pm).

The Trawlerboys leapfrogged St Neots Town out of the bottom three at the weekend as a Jake Reed hat-trick saw off the Saints.

Jamie Godbold’s men have an opportunity to get one over another of their relegation rivals against this evening’s opponents, who sit second from bottom, six points away from the Blues.

Victory would complete a perfect few days for Lowestoft, who thanked their travelling fans for their support at the weekend. The board hopes fans can roar their side on to another win this evening.

“Your support once again would be much appreciated as we continue to reach the goal we set at the start of the season and that was to try and ensure that we remained at step 3,” said a statement.