Lowestoft Town are closing on safety with five matches left to play

Cion Wren (left) is congratulated by team-mates after scoring what proved to be the only goal of Lowestoft Town's League Cup win over Berkhamsted at the Amber Dew Events Stadium Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town have safety in their sights ahead of this Saturday’s clash with Coalville Town at the Amber Dew Events Stadium.

The Trawlerboys are eight points clear of the Evostik Southern Central Premier Division relegation zone following an excellent 2-0 win at Tamworth last week, with just five matches left to play.

They also have a vastly superior goal difference to St Neots, the team immediately below them, which means they would stay up with seven more points even if the struggling Saints won all their remaining fixtures.

It now appears to be a question of when rather than if Lowestoft secure another season at Step Three, but manager Jamie Godbold isn’t looking any further ahead than today’s game.

“What we need to do is play as well as we did at Tamworth last week and if we do that we’ll have a good chance of picking up another three points,” he said. “I have said before that when we are at our best we are capable of beating anyone in this league and that was a good example. I thought we were excellent, especially in the second half, against a side who had been on a really good run before they met us. My only complaint would be that we should have scored more goals. It could easily have been four or five.

“If we go about our business in the right way we will be safe sooner rather than later - but I haven’t done the maths!”

Godbold has been further boosted by the unexpected return to action of Travis Cole. The influential defender played in the midweek cup win over Berkhampsted Town and will be in the squad to face Coalville.

“We thought Travis would be out for the rest of the season when he aggravated his ankle injury and it wasn’t long ago that he was walking around in a protective boot,” said Godbold. “But he was recommended some ankle strapping, the sort Andy Murray used when he had a similar injury, and now he feels fine. He tried it out in a training session and then played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday with no problems. It’s great news for Travis - and obviously great news for us too.”

On the debit side midfielder Rossi Jarvis has picked up a calf injury in training and looks set to miss the run-in.