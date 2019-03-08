Gallery

Trawlerboys cruise to an impressive win despite late Barwell rally

Shaun Bammant is mobbed by his team-mates following his strike. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town 3

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jake Reed in action for Lowestoft against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Jake Reed in action for Lowestoft against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Barwell 2

Lowestoft Town made it two wins on the trot thanks to an excellent display against Barwell.

The Trawlerboys raced into a three-goal lead before Barwell hit back to reduce the arrears.

Dylan Williams clears his lines against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Dylan Williams clears his lines against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft fielded an unchanged line up and after weathering some early Barwell pressure started to take a grip on the game. Shaun Bammant took centre stage as first he put a Jack Wilkinson cross just wide and then met Josh Curry's centre from the other flank but saw the ball claimed by Andrew Wycherley just under the bar.

A slip by the back four allowed Jamie Towers a free run at goal but Luis Tibbles saved superbly to foil the Barwell striker. Lowestoft then forced a series of corners and from the latter of which they took the lead. Jack Wilkinson whipped the ball in from the right for Bammant to send a glancing header across the goal and into the far corner.

Lowestoft doubled their lead five minutes before the break with a superbly worked goal. Curry played the ball forward to Bammant and his deft little flick sent Jake Reed clear to casually stroke the ball past Wycherley. There was almost a third for the Trawlerboys but Jacek Zielonka's fierce strike was turned wide. There was still time for Tibbles to again save bravely at the feet of Towers before the break.

Lowestoft appeared to have made the game safe with a third goal four minutes after the break when Zielonka's corner was partially cleared but fell nicely for Dylan Williams to hit a screamer into the top corner of the net.

Lowestoft's Dylan Williams puts pressure on Barwell's Eliot Putman. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft's Dylan Williams puts pressure on Barwell's Eliot Putman. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Barwell obviously had other thoughts and hit back almost immediately to reduce the arrears just two minutes later. Lowestoft failed to clear a bobbling ball and although Tibbles did well to block from Brady Hickey the ball broke back to the Barwell skipper who scored at the second attempt despite the Town keeper getting a hand to the ball.

Barwell had made a couple of attacking changes at the interval and looked a much livelier outfit and it was one of the substitutes, Omotolani Omotola who squeezed the ball home at the near post to further reduce the arrears and set up a thrilling last half hour.

Lowestoft Town: Tibbles, Curry (Richardson 62), Jack Wilkinson, Jarvis, Cole, Deeks, Zielonka, Fisk, Reed, Bammant, Williams (McIntosh 82). Subs not used: Marcus Wilkinson, Hedge, Blowers

Barwell: Wycherley, Percival, Putman, Cotterill, Mcateer (Ford 68), Tomkinson, Thomas, Towers Grouse (Omotola 46), Hickey, Armeni (Hollis 45). Subs not used: Brown-Hill, O'Sullivan

Shaun Bammant flicks on against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shaun Bammant flicks on against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Referee: Mr G Laflin

Attendance: 412

Lowestoft Town striker Jake Reed keeps the Barwell defence busy. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town striker Jake Reed keeps the Barwell defence busy. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town's Dylan Williams in action against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town's Dylan Williams in action against Barwell. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

You may also want to watch: