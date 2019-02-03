Returning Reed proves match-winner for Blues to down promotion-chasers
Shirley D Whitlow
Jake Reed made a match-winning return to Lowestoft Town as the Blues striker got the only goal of the game to down promotion hunting, Stourbridge at the Amber Dew Events Stadium.
The Trawlerboys, who were further boosted by Travis Cole making his first start of the season following injury, took the game to the visitors as Josh Curry’s long throw bounced in the six yard box and spun up against the crossbar before being scrambled away early on.
A Connor Deeks cross fell to Shaun Bammant but he could only stab wide at full stretch.
Stourbridge were also looking lively going forward but were carrying little threat into the penalty area although Callum Powell went close from 20 yards.
There were shocked looks on the Trawlerboys faces as Reed was brought down just outside the penalty and received lengthy treatment with substitute Ben Fowkes waiting on the touchline. Curry’s resultant free kick was tipped over the angle of bar and post by James Wren.
Reed limped back on and almost immediately netted the opening goal. Adam Smith’s corner was nodded down by Bammant and with his back to goal Reed was able to hook the ball home from close range. That would be his last touch as he was replaced by Fowkes.
Stourbridge were obviously going to hit back hard in the second half but Lowestoft were defending resiliently with Curry and Smith doing well to combat Stourbridge’s speedy wide men and Cole and Adam Tann dominant in the middle.
A vicious 30-yard effort from Luke Benbow went straight at Elvijs Putnins.
Stourbridge were given an excellent chance to level the scores in the 65th minute as Curry was adjudged to have brought down Greg Mills in the penalty area. Mills himself stepped up to take the spot kick but Putnins dived to his right to push the ball away and Cole reacted quickly to block Anderson’s follow up.
Lowestoft continued to defend heroically to see out time and were close to a second goal as Fowkes played Bammant through but after getting past Wren could only slide the ball wide under pressure from Stuart Pierpoint.
It didn’t matter as Lowestoft held on for a massive victory and three points to make it four matches unbeaten as Jamie Godbold’s men strive to move away from the relegation zone.
Lowestoft: Putnins, Curry, Smith, Barker, Tann, Cole (Fisk 70), Higgs (Hughes 75), Deeks, Bammant, Reed (Fowkes 35), Pollock. Subs not used: Zielonka, C Wren
Stourbridge: J Wren, Westlake, Hayden, McCone, Pierpoint, Forde, Powell (Anderson 46), Broadhurst (Birch 82), Benbow, Yafai (Thompson-Brown 75), Mills. Subs not used: Christophorou.
Referee: Mr M Robertson-Tant
Attendance 334