Manager Jamie Godbold says it has been a good summer for Lowestoft Town

Lowestoft Town's Shaun Bammant goes for a high ball with Dereham's Shaun Wones (5) and Matt Castellan during last Saturday's pre-season friendly at Crown Meadow, which the Trawlerboys won 2-0 Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold believes his squad are in excellent shape ahead of the opening fixture in Southern League Premier Central.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After a busy summer, Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold, right, and Andy Reynolds are ready for the season-opener Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW After a busy summer, Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold, right, and Andy Reynolds are ready for the season-opener Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

The Trawlerboys go into Saturday's game at Hednesford Town with the bulk of last season's line-up still on board, while some new talent has been added to the mix.

Godbold has snapped up 20-year-old attacking midfielder Louis McIntosh following his release by Norwich City while there are two other new faces in the centre of the park, Miguel Lopez, formerly of Kirkley & Pakefield, and ex-Grimsby Town youth player Kyle Richardson. There is also a new goalkeeper in the shape of Luis Tibbles, with fellow new boy Alex Blowers providing the competition.

Keeper Elvijs Putnins, now with Great Yarmouth Town, and striker Armani Schaar, are the only two regulars from 2018-19 to have moved on and Godbold is quietly confident ahead of the opener in the Midlands and next Tuesday evening's first home game against St Ives.

You may also want to watch:

"It's been a good summer for us and I think we are in a much better place now than we were this time, last year," he said. "It's really pleasing that most of last year's squad decided they wanted to sign up for another season while I am also pleased with the players we have brought in, who will add some extra competition for places.

"We have also added to the backroom staff by bringing in fitness and performance coach Mark Armitage, who was with Huddersfield Town when they won the Championship, and he will a great asset for us.

"There were some mixed results in pre-season, but how these games finish is never the be all and end all.

"It's about getting ready for the new season and helping the new players to integrate and from that point of view it all went well. Our season starts now as far as I am concerned and I am pleased with the squad we have put together.

"I am feeling confident but you never really know how it will all work out until the games start. I guess we will know a bit more about where we stand after we have got the first two out of the way."

Lowestoft will be without the unavailable Lopez at Hednesford while there is a doubt over the fitness of Jack Wilkinson.