Injury blow for Blues as Fisk suffers recurrence of hamstring injury

Andrew Fisk has suffered a hamstring injury. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town midfielder Andrew Fisk is likely to miss the festive period due to a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old had to be substituted during the Blues’ 3-0 defeat at Kettering last weekend and manager Jamie Godbold admitted his absence will be keenly felt.

“Fisky is going to be out for the rest of this month and perhaps some of January,” said the Blues chief. “He’s a key player for us and he’ll be a big miss. The supporters know what he’s capable of - he’s a really good pro.

“We were almost at the stage where we were going to have some decisions to make with players returning. It would be nice to make substitutions that are tactical rather than just looking after players.

“But we can’t worry too much about the players that aren’t available ahead of the weekend - we need to focus on the ones that are available.”

Josh Curry is at least closing in on a return after fracturing his foot in October whilst Jacek Zielonka could be available for the run of games over Christmas.

Today’s test at home to play-off chasers, Alvechurch, will come too soon for either although Kieran Higgs will be available after missing the defeat at Latimer Park due to work commitments.

“Kieran was a big miss for us as we were a bit lacking at the top end of the pitch,” said Godbold. “We will be glad to have him back against Alvechurch, who according to the reports we got are probably the best possession side in the division so it will be interesting how we deal with that.”

Godbold will be hoping to see his side bounce back from a chastening experience at leaders Kettering where the Blues were second best all afternoon. “I think we met a team and they showed us why they are where they are,” he said.

“They’ve got a great team ethic and we knew it was always going to be tough.

“When we play teams like that and have experiences like that then it’s about what you take away from it.

“We had a good chat after and three things came through - team ethic, staying fit, and sticking to a game plan - if we can learn that we need to improve on these aspects then it would have been worthwhile.”