Have the Trawlerboys filled the void left by Jake Reed?

Kieran Higgs was a thorn in the side of Royston all evening. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town striker Kieran Higgs symbolises the direction the Trawlerboys have to take.

A young player with pedigree, desperately in need of minutes to make the transition from academy to senior football and, most importantly after the financial meltdown last season, free.

In Higgs they might have just unearthed a diamond capable of filling the sizeable boots Jake Reed left behind last season. He doesn’t offer the same goal threat as Reed, yet, but there is talent there that the management team of Jamie Godbold and Andy Reynolds can work with.

Higgs left Norwich City in the summer after an injury ravaged time with the Canaries that effectively put paid to getting a pro deal at Carrow Road.

Higgs’ rehabilitation is now well under way at the Amber Dew Events Stadium. The 19-year-old will undoubtedly harbour ambitions about getting into the Football League but for the moment at least he needs to cut his teeth with Lowestoft.

“I didn’t get that many minutes in the academy with injury and I went straight in the Under-23s,” said Higgs, who is the Blues top goalcorer with four goals this season. “I missed all the Under-18s period and I wasn’t getting many minutes. Now I am playing a lot of minutes in most games and that’s what I’m enjoying the most.”

His partnership up front with Shaun Bammant certainly helped pave the way for Lowestoft’s victory on Tuesday night. The pair were deprived of service for much of the evening but still did enough to worry a Royston side with designs on a play-off place at the end of the season.

“At times we were a bit separated from the midfield but I think that was only because we were doing so much running. We just had to work together and stay together,” said Higgs. “We were doing our own individual bits but we needed to recover back together so that when we got the ball up to us we could work off each other. That’s how we got our goals.”

Lowestoft entertain Rushden & Diamonds this afternoon and Higgs hopes the Blues can rediscover some of their early season momentum.

“We are now three games unbeaten – we’ve just got to keep going on this run, keep staying solid and then hopefully we can get some goals up top as well.”