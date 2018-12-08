Lowestoft hope striker can finally put injury problems behind him

Lowestoft Town striker Shaun Bammant has been troubled by a hamstring injury this season. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town hope they have finally got the bottom of the hamstring injury that has troubled Shaun Bammant.

The Blues striker has been managing the problem all season but assistant boss Andy Reynolds thinks a new course of treatment may mean the former Dereham man can finally put the issue behind him.

“He’s been getting by on a week to week basis but we’ve tried to dig a bit deeper into why he’s getting these hamstring issues and we are hoping to manage it where eventually the problem goes away with the treatment he’s now on,” said Reynolds.

“He’s important to us because we haven’t got another striker like Bammo. It’s vital to the way we want to set up so we obviously want him to be available as much as possible.”

Bammant should be available for the Blues trip to league leaders Kettering this afternoon as they look to build on the point they picked up on the road at Banbury last weekend.

Kettering are locked in a two-horse race at the top of the Evo-Stik Southern League Central Premier Division with Stourbridge and can ill afford to drop points.

Reynolds knows the big task facing his side but feels coming up against the division’s leading lights brings out the best in Lowestoft.

“We know we’re going to have to be on it,” said Reynolds, who will have Andrew Fisk available today as the midfielder returns from suspension.

“We’ve been able to cause the better teams problems when we’ve come up against them and we’ve got to try and do the same.

“They are up there on merit and we have to try and make it difficult for them.”

Lowestoft will be hoping they don’t have to deal with a situation like last weekend when play was suspended for 75 minutes to allow the Thames Valley Air Ambulance to land and attend a life threatening medical emergency.

“It was a new one for the players to deal with - it’s the first time that I’ve been involved in something like that,” said Reynolds. “For those players that are a bit superstitious and have certain routines before games then that goes out the window in a situation like that.

“We basically had to warm up again and it was obviously disruptive for everyone but the lads dealt with it really well.”