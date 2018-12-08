Search

Advanced search

Lowestoft hope striker can finally put injury problems behind him

08 December, 2018 - 06:07
Lowestoft Town striker Shaun Bammant has been troubled by a hamstring injury this season. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town striker Shaun Bammant has been troubled by a hamstring injury this season. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town hope they have finally got the bottom of the hamstring injury that has troubled Shaun Bammant.

The Blues striker has been managing the problem all season but assistant boss Andy Reynolds thinks a new course of treatment may mean the former Dereham man can finally put the issue behind him.

“He’s been getting by on a week to week basis but we’ve tried to dig a bit deeper into why he’s getting these hamstring issues and we are hoping to manage it where eventually the problem goes away with the treatment he’s now on,” said Reynolds.

“He’s important to us because we haven’t got another striker like Bammo. It’s vital to the way we want to set up so we obviously want him to be available as much as possible.”

Bammant should be available for the Blues trip to league leaders Kettering this afternoon as they look to build on the point they picked up on the road at Banbury last weekend.

Kettering are locked in a two-horse race at the top of the Evo-Stik Southern League Central Premier Division with Stourbridge and can ill afford to drop points.

Reynolds knows the big task facing his side but feels coming up against the division’s leading lights brings out the best in Lowestoft.

“We know we’re going to have to be on it,” said Reynolds, who will have Andrew Fisk available today as the midfielder returns from suspension.

“We’ve been able to cause the better teams problems when we’ve come up against them and we’ve got to try and do the same.

“They are up there on merit and we have to try and make it difficult for them.”

Lowestoft will be hoping they don’t have to deal with a situation like last weekend when play was suspended for 75 minutes to allow the Thames Valley Air Ambulance to land and attend a life threatening medical emergency.

“It was a new one for the players to deal with - it’s the first time that I’ve been involved in something like that,” said Reynolds. “For those players that are a bit superstitious and have certain routines before games then that goes out the window in a situation like that.

“We basically had to warm up again and it was obviously disruptive for everyone but the lads dealt with it really well.”

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Hash in the attic - Police discover cannabis crop inside family home

Inspector Nick Palin with a tent containing cannabis plants in the loft of a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Praise as public help police restrain wanted man in city centre

A witness said it happened near to The Virgin Money Lounge in Castle Street, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video ‘Tim is always pretty self-critical’ - City stopper not happy at Canaries’ weak spot

Tim Krul has been an ever-present in Norwich City's Championship rise Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathews / Concrete

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion David Freezer: Home improvements have played crucial role in Farkelife revival for Canaries

David Freezer
Daniel Farke made sure to acknowledge the Carrow Road faithful after victory over Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Robin Sainty: The growing pains have been accepted by Norwich City fans

Robin Sainty
Marco Stiepermann of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/12/2018

Spud Thornhill: Take a tip and go for my Norwich City bet

David Thornhill
Alex Tettey - proof of Norwich City's high fitness levels Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Chris Lakey: Looks like we didn’t give Norwich City much of a chance

Chris lakey
Daniel Farke watches the pre-season friendly at King's Lynn Town ... wonder if he expected City to be top of the Championship today Picture: Ian Burt

Opinion Michael Bailey: It’s the moment to prove Norwich City’s monumental progress

Michael Bailey
The faces say it all as Moritz Leitner misses Norwich City's golden chance against Bolton at Carrow Road last season - and a lot has happened since then. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video ‘Tim is always pretty self-critical’ - City stopper not happy at Canaries’ weak spot

Tim Krul has been an ever-present in Norwich City's Championship rise Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Spud Thornhill: Take a tip and go for my Norwich City bet

Alex Tettey - proof of Norwich City's high fitness levels Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Shiver me timbers. Daniel Farke embraces manager-of-the-month curse in treasure hunt

Daniel Farke is not worried about any manager-of-the-month curse Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Norwich City confirm FA Cup third round tie details

Norwich City gave Chelsea a scare in the FA Cup last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated TEAM NEWS: Leitner out injured but Onel returns for Bolton test

Mo Leitner has missed the last two games with a calf injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists