Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Lowestoft boss looking for a triple player boost

PUBLISHED: 14:56 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 29 November 2019

Manager Jamie Godbold is hoping striker Jake Reed is available for Lowestoft, who face two games inside three days Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Manager Jamie Godbold is hoping striker Jake Reed is available for Lowestoft, who face two games inside three days Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold is hoping his squad will be boosted by the return of three key players ahead of a busy schedule.

Andrew Fisk is available again after suspension Picture: Shirley D WhitlowAndrew Fisk is available again after suspension Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Facing two away games in three days, the Trawlerboys will travel to Staffordshire to play BetVictor Southern Premier Central league leaders Tamworth on Saturday before heading out on the road again on Monday night to take on Hitchin Town.

With the Andrew Fisk returning after suspension, Godbold is hopeful that defender Josh Curry and striker Jake Reed will also be back in contention.

The Blues boss said: "We know it's going to be tough at Tamworth.

"They play on a 3G surface and they are flying at the top of the table.

"But we went there last season and managed to get a win when they were around the play-offs, which was a really good result."

On Monday night Lowestoft have another two-and-a-half hour journey as they travel to Hertfordshire to face 16th-placed Hitchin Town. As it stands the Blues are just two points behind the Canaries, with two games in hand.

And the Blues boss is well aware of the need to pick up more points on the road.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "We will concentrate on Tamworth first, keeping one eye on the Hitchin game on Monday as it is such a quick turnaround.

"We've been really pleased with our performances and form over the past month or so.

"Perhaps Saturday (at Tamworth) is a game on paper that we are expected to lose, but that's not the case in our dressing room. We know that in this league anyone can beat any other team.

"If we do our jobs, apply ourselves and put in good performances we can come away with some points."

Godbold added: "Hitchin is a big game on Monday. Three points could mean we overtake them and a win lifts us up the table. We do need to improve our form on the road and pick up more points."

Lowestoft's cause was not helped last Saturday as Curry suffered a recurrence of an injury that sidelined him earlier in the season while illness prevented Reed from travelling. Already without the suspended Fisk and Jacek Zielonka, and four long-term injuries, it meant that Godbold and assistant manager Andy Reynolds were on the bench.

New loan signing from Ipswich Town U18 Dylan Ruffles impressed at right back, and despite containing AFC Rushden & Diamonds for 60 minutes, the home side scored three goals in the last half-an-hour to triumph.

Godbold said: "The game was played in really difficult conditions and there had been a pitch inspection in the morning. The pitch was not in great nick, and we were in the game up until they scored.

"We were pleased with the first half performance and I could not fault any of the lads for their efforts."

Most Read

‘It looks nothing like Norwich Castle’ - Locals slam new Netflix rom-com

In Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas, Josh Whitehouse stars as a medieval knight from Norwich who is transported to the present day where he meets Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Netflix

Fire breaks out in takeaway as town’s Christmas lights are switched on

A fire broke out at a takeaway in Red Lion Street in Aylsham shortly before the town's Christmas lights were due to be switched on. Picture: Kirsty Turner

Former teacher jailed for sexually abusing pupils dies in Norfolk prison

John McKno. Picture: Contributed

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Guess who Farke rates as a snip and his hopes for the January transfer window

Sam Byram is proving an astute buy for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Inspirational woman with an infectious smile’ - tributes paid to pub’s much-loved waitress

Caroline O'Brien who was a waitress at The Grayling in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

‘She gave me more pleasure in bed than any woman’. Who, or what does Keith Skipper mean?

Skip has been ploughing a few creative furrows to come up with fresh ideas for a crop of old favourites on the bookshelf

Opportunity for young people of Norfolk thanks to Norfolk’s Queen of Furniture

Mandi Cleyndert Photo: Ben Jackson, School House Digital.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists