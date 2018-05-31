Lowestoft boss looking for a triple player boost

Manager Jamie Godbold is hoping striker Jake Reed is available for Lowestoft, who face two games inside three days Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold is hoping his squad will be boosted by the return of three key players ahead of a busy schedule.

Andrew Fisk is available again after suspension Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Andrew Fisk is available again after suspension Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Facing two away games in three days, the Trawlerboys will travel to Staffordshire to play BetVictor Southern Premier Central league leaders Tamworth on Saturday before heading out on the road again on Monday night to take on Hitchin Town.

With the Andrew Fisk returning after suspension, Godbold is hopeful that defender Josh Curry and striker Jake Reed will also be back in contention.

The Blues boss said: "We know it's going to be tough at Tamworth.

"They play on a 3G surface and they are flying at the top of the table.

"But we went there last season and managed to get a win when they were around the play-offs, which was a really good result."

On Monday night Lowestoft have another two-and-a-half hour journey as they travel to Hertfordshire to face 16th-placed Hitchin Town. As it stands the Blues are just two points behind the Canaries, with two games in hand.

And the Blues boss is well aware of the need to pick up more points on the road.

He said: "We will concentrate on Tamworth first, keeping one eye on the Hitchin game on Monday as it is such a quick turnaround.

"We've been really pleased with our performances and form over the past month or so.

"Perhaps Saturday (at Tamworth) is a game on paper that we are expected to lose, but that's not the case in our dressing room. We know that in this league anyone can beat any other team.

"If we do our jobs, apply ourselves and put in good performances we can come away with some points."

Godbold added: "Hitchin is a big game on Monday. Three points could mean we overtake them and a win lifts us up the table. We do need to improve our form on the road and pick up more points."

Lowestoft's cause was not helped last Saturday as Curry suffered a recurrence of an injury that sidelined him earlier in the season while illness prevented Reed from travelling. Already without the suspended Fisk and Jacek Zielonka, and four long-term injuries, it meant that Godbold and assistant manager Andy Reynolds were on the bench.

New loan signing from Ipswich Town U18 Dylan Ruffles impressed at right back, and despite containing AFC Rushden & Diamonds for 60 minutes, the home side scored three goals in the last half-an-hour to triumph.

Godbold said: "The game was played in really difficult conditions and there had been a pitch inspection in the morning. The pitch was not in great nick, and we were in the game up until they scored.

"We were pleased with the first half performance and I could not fault any of the lads for their efforts."