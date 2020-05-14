New sign-ing unveiled at Crown Meadow

The new sign, which has been fitted to thank the NHS and key workers, takes pride of place at Crown Meadow - the home of Lowestoft Town FC. Picture: Lowestoft Town FC Archant

Lowestoft Town FC have unveiled a new sign-ing.

As the club honours the heroic work of the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic, Lowestoft are preparing to “proudly recognise the NHS on our new kit” for the 2020/21 season.

And this week, a new sign was installed at the club’s home ground – with the NHS and Key Workers being further saluted with a new sign fitted at Crown Meadow.

Taking pride of place, the sign displays the symbolic rainbow and states: ‘Thank you NHS and all Key Workers’.

Chairman Gary Keyzor said: “We hope the sign is seen by all who journey along Love Road and reminds them for a long time to come, of our gratitude as a club and as a town.”

The club thanked Mr Keyzor for personally covering the cost of the sign.

For more on Lowestoft Town’s new kit, and how you can vote for your favourite, visit www.lowestofttownfc.co.uk for further details.