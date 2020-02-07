Godbold wants response in away day double for Lowestoft

Lowestoft's Jacek Zielonka during the defeat by Nuneaton Borough Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town will be looking to bounce back on the road as they face two tough Southern Premier Central away trips in the next three days.

Jamie Godbold's men travel to Worcestershire on Saturday to take on second-placed Bromsgrove Sporting, before heading to Hertfordshire on Tuesday to play 12th-placed Kings Langley.

They will collide with two of the league's in-form sides - but buoyed by successive away wins, the Blues boss has called on his players to pick themselves up and "go again".

After the disappointment of a 2-0 home defeat against Nuneaton Borough last Saturday, talismanic striker Jake Reed will return to the squad to boost the Trawlerboys after missing out through suspension last time out.

And the top two leading scorers in the league will be on opposing sides on Saturday as Bromsgrove Sporting's Michael Taylor and Lowestoft's Reed aim to fire their sides to glory.

The Trawlerboys remain in 16th place after last weekend's defeat. But with three wins on the spin prior to that, Godbold has called on his players to reproduce the quality they'd previously shown.

He said: "It was a disappointing performance, but we know we have produced quality over recent weeks and we have to get back to that again.

"The defeat keeps our feet on the ground, but we also have to remember the levels we had got to with those victories.

"We have got two tough games on Saturday and Tuesday against teams that will be high on confidence - but so should we.

"We know we have got to show up, give a good account of ourselves and produce the quality we are capable of."

Tuesday's trip is to a Kings Langley side who are second in the form table after going seven games without defeat.

Godbold said: "They are doing really well and since we beat them 2-1 at home in November they've gone on a bit of a run and picked up good results.

"We know we have to pick ourselves up, bounce back and we go again."

Midfielder Connor Deeks is a doubt for the games after picking up a foot injury.