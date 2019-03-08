Search

Lowestoft Town well prepared for next season with 13 players now under contract

PUBLISHED: 08:12 16 May 2019

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold (right) pictured with his assistant Andy Reynolds Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town's squad for the 2019-20 campaign is taking shape nicely, with 13 players already committed to the cause.

Captain Travis Cole, full back Jack Wilkinson and midfielder Henry Pollock are the latest players to have put pen to paper, signing deals which will keep them with the club for another two years.

They have followed the example of Josh Curry, Jacek Zielonka, player coach Adam Tann, Marcus Wilkinson and Fletcher Hedge who had already agreed terms for next season.

With Elvijs Putnins, Connor Deeks, Andrew Fisk and the much admired front pairing of Shaun Bammant and Jake Reed already under contract for a minimum of a year it has been a pleasing few weeks for boss Jamie Godbold.

It follows an encouraging end to the season which saw the Trawlerboys surge into mid-table in the Evo-Stik South Central Premier Division after a successful battle against the drop, and is a stark contrast to the same time last year when few players were under contract at the Amber Dew Events Stadium.

"I'm delighted that we have been able to sort a large amount of the group so quickly," Godbold told Lowestoft Town's official website. "This is obviously a long way from the start point last season and I hope it gives the supporters something to look forward to when the pre-season games start up in July."

The club remain in discussions with other members of the 2018-19 squad but one player who won't feature next season is Armani Schaar who was unable to agree terms and is now looking for another club.

He took to Twitter to say: "Would like to thank Lowestoft Town FC for a really enjoyable time with them, a great club with great people."

The manager is hopeful of adding some fresh talent to his squad over the course of the summer. "We have identified a few players who we think can make us better and will see where conversations lead us with those," he said. "What has been pleasing is that my phone has actually been ringing with well established players wanting to have a discussion regarding Lowestoft, I can tell everyone that those calls were rare last year!"

