Lowestoft Town boss Godbold wants more of the same against local rivals

PUBLISHED: 09:15 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 18 October 2019

Lowestoft's Kyle Richardson fights for possession with Stratford's Ravin Shamshi. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold wants high standards to be maintained when his side host local rivals Needham Market this afternoon.

The Trawlerboys picked up their first league win since August last Saturday when they won 3-0 at Stratford Town and the challenge now is to make it back-to-back victories and climb further away from the Southern Central Premier relegation zone.

Godbold was pleased not only with the result but also the performance in the Midlands and wants to see a repeat in front of the Crown Meadow faithful.

"It was a really good display from the lads," he said. "From the word go we were 'at it', there was a steel about our play and we were very strong defensively.

"That gives you something to build on and I thought the lads up front were outstanding too.

"Jake Reed was unplayable at times and Malachi Linton got a couple of goals near the end and showed again what a promising player he is at just 18 years of age.

"And I shouldn't forget Louis McIntosh, the other member of our front three at Stratford. His workrate for the team was exceptional and he also showed good composure on the ball.

"With players like that up front you can perhaps afford to be a bit more defensive in some games because you know there is always a chance of something happening at the other end.

"Basically it was great team effort from all the players who were involved. We had a lot of youngsters out there and if we can keep this group together I think it will stand the club in good stead for some time to come."

It will be the second meeting of the season with the Marketmen following the FA Cup second qualifying round tie last month which the Trawlerboys won 4-0. The visitors are three places and three points better off than Lowestoft going into the weekend, having played one more match.

"It is going to be a tough game - local derbies always are - and we need to carry on where were left off at Stratford," said Godbold. "We have got a chance to make it three wins on the trot (after the recent Suffolk Premier Cup win over Kirkley and Pakefield) and it's a game we are all looking forward to."

Rossi Jarvis and Jack Wilkinson are both doubtful, having missed the Stratford game through injury.

