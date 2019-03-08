Lowestoft Town take derby spoils in Suffolk Premier Cup

Lowestoft's Jake Reed scored two late goals at Walmer Road Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Two late goals from Jake Reed earned Lowestoft Town the derby spoils in Tuesday night's Suffolk Premier Cup tie with Kirkley & Pakefield at Walmer Road.

The Trawlerboys overcame a scare to win the game 3-1, with all the goals coming in the final quarter.

Substitute Louis McIntosh fired the visitors ahead midway through the second half only for Cameron Russell to equalise from the penalty spot with 12 minutes remaining.

Lowestoft had the final say however as Reed scored their second almost immediately before confirming the victory in injury-time.

Wroxham and Norwich United both progressed into the third round of the Norfolk Senior Cup against lower ranked opposition.

The Yachtsmen saw off Anglian Combination outfit Caister 4-1 at Trafford Park, with Grant Holt among the goals, while United edged home 2-1 at Mulbarton Wanderers. After going behind to an early Ben Thompson goal the Planters hit back with first half efforts from Haydn Davis and Ben Fowkes.