Bammant's injury casts long shadow over Lowestoft Town's big FA Cup tie

Lowestoft's Shaun Bammant closes down Rushall Olympic goalkeeper Jonathan Flatt on Saturday before picking up a serious injury Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

A serious injury to Shaun Bammant has cast a long shadow over Lowestoft Town's exciting FA Cup third qualifying round tie against Carshalton Athletic on Saturday.

There will be more responsibility on the shoulders of Lowestoft Town's Jake Reed because of Shaun Bammant's injury Picture: Shirley D Whitlow There will be more responsibility on the shoulders of Lowestoft Town's Jake Reed because of Shaun Bammant's injury Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

The striker suffered a double leg fracture during the closing stages of last Saturday's league clash at Rushall Olympic following a poor challenge from Orrin Pendley.

After a visit to a local hospital Bammant was transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning where he underwent surgery on his tibula and fibula and had a metal rod inserted to support the healing process.

The player will be uppermost in everyone's thoughts at Crown Meadow as the Trawlerboys go looking for a win that would leave them just one step away from a possible clash with a Football League club in the first round.

"Events like this overshadow football," said chairman Gary Keyzor on the club's official website. "Shaun is self employed and in the building trade - the impact of this injury goes beyond being able to play football and we will be doing all we can to support Shaun as he recovers. I hope all our supporters will join us in sending our best wishes to Bammo and wishing him a speedy recovery."

He went on to praise those who had helped Bammant in his hour of need.

"The club would sincerely like to thank those who have supported Shaun from the initial injury to getting him back to Norfolk," said Keyzor, with Luke Pierce (physio), colleague Andrew Fisk, Mark Kemp, Diane Rice and Paul and Shirley Whitlow all going out of their way to help the stricken player in his hour of need.

With Bammant poised for a long spell out the Trawlerboys will be looking to Jake Reed and Malachi Linton for goals in their big FA Cup tie against a side who play their football at the same level in the Isthmian League Premier Division. Carshalton currently lie eighth in the table after picking up four points from two home games in the space of three days against Margate (1-0) and Lewes (1-1).

By contrast Lowestoft are third from bottom after the 4-1 reverse at new leaders Rushall condemned them to a fifth straight league defeat.