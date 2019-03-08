Search

Lowestoft Town looking for a lift in big FA Cup derby

PUBLISHED: 13:04 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 20 September 2019

Lowestoft Town FC face the camera ahead of the eagerly awaited FA Cup second qualifying tie against Needham Market this weekend. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town FC

Lowestoft Town FC face the camera ahead of the eagerly awaited FA Cup second qualifying tie against Needham Market this weekend. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town FC

Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town FC

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold is hoping his side can put a disappointing league performance behind them by making further progress in the FA Cup.

Lowestoft's Connor Deeks is in contention for the FA Cup clash against Needham Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Connor Deeks is in contention for the FA Cup clash against Needham Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

The Trawlerboys have the ideal chance to get last weekend's 1-0 home defeat against Bromsgrove Sporting out of their systems on Saturday when they entertain local rivals Needham Market in the second qualifying round of the world famous competition (3pm).

Godbold is sure the game will capture the imagination of fans of both clubs - and can't wait for the action to get under way.

"It's a great draw - a home tie against another Suffolk team with a place in the third qualifying round at stake," he said.

"Hopefully there will be a big crowd there on Saturday and we can send our supporters home happy by winning the game.

"We will need to be better than we were last week, that's for sure.

"It was one of those tight games, with defences on top, which you always thought would be decided by one goal, and unfortunately they were the ones to get it.

"I was especially disappointed with our second half performance. To be fair the pitch didn't help but the players weren't brave enough to get the ball down and play. All too often we resorted to the long ball and that didn't help our cause.

"The good thing is we have got a big FA Cup game to get the disappointment out of our systems and everyone at the club is really looking forward to it.

"We haven't had a decent run for some time and it would be great if we could get something going because it can provide some wonderful memories. I can still remember playing for Lowestoft at Wrexham in the first round proper clearly - and that was 10 years ago!"

Jack Wilkinson is a major doubt for the Trawlerboys after picking up a groin strain against Bromsgrove but the good news is that Connor Deeks and Josh Curry are likely to be back in contention after missing the previous two games through injury.

Lowestoft beat Leighton Town 2-0 at home in the previous round while the Marketmen defeated Dereham Town 2-1 in a replay following a 1-1 draw at Aldiss Park. Today's winners will receive £6,750 while losers collect £2,250.

