Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold praises the club's loyal fans

Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold paid tribute to the club's loyal supporters after watching his side record their first win of the season.

The Trawlerboys saw off St Ives Town 1-0 on Tuesday evening in their opening home fixture in the Southern Central Premier - after suffering an unlucky 2-1 defeat at Hednesford Town at the weekend - and 436 people were there to see it.

It was Lowestoft's biggest midweek crowd for three years - and Godbold was delighted to send them home happy as Jake Reed's second-half goal proved decisive.

"The support we had on Tuesday night was terrific, it really was," he said. "I know it gave the lads a big boost to see so many people there and I was really pleased that they put in a good performance for them to get that first win on the board.

"St Ives put us under a lot of pressure in the closing stages and the supporters certainly helped us over the line. I would like each and every one of them and hopefully there will be another good crowd on Saturday when we play Barwell."

Godbold is satisfied with the Trawlerboys' start to the season ahead of the clash with the Leicestershire side, although he would obviously have preferred them to have picked up six points rather than three.

"The game at Hednesford was very frustrating from our point of view because we played well and had enough chances to have won the game comfortably," he said. "It just shows what can happen if you don't take them.

"On Tuesday we didn't create as much but won the game and that's the way football can go sometimes. But we deserved the three points and overall it's been a good start to the season, performance wise."

Godbold was impressed with the way his side defended as a unit during the closing stages of Tuesday's game, but had special praise for Travis Cole, now back to full fitness after an ankle injury which saw him sidelined for much of last season.

"Travis was immense, making his tackles, getting his head to everything and I was so pleased for him. He has worked really hard during the summer to strengthen his ankle and it really has paid off."

Reed took a knock in the St Ives game but should be fit to face Barwell, who have picked up just one point so far.