Reed strikes to give Lowestoft Town their first win of the season

Lowestoft's Jake Reed on the ball in the opening fixture at Hednesford Town Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town got their Southern Premier Central campaign up and running with a well deserved 1-0 win over St Ives at Crown Meadow on Tuesday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A second half goal from Jake Reed saw the Trawlerboys bounce back from an unlucky 2-1 defeat at Hednesford Town on the opening day in impressive fashion.

The hosts made a bright start as the recalled Travis Cole headed a fifth minute corner just wide, and went on to have the better of the first half, with Jake Reed desperately unlucky on 29 minutes when his header came back off the woodwork.

Jamie Godbold's side kept plugging away in the second half and finally went ahead just after the hour mark. They won three corners in quick succession and from the final one Jacek Zielonka's delivery was spot on, with a header being parried and Reed bundling the ball home from close range.

Lowestoft then managed the game well to ensure they picked up all three points.

You may also want to watch:

Lowestoft Town: Tibbles, Curry, J Wilkinson, Jarvis, Cole, Deeks, Zielonka (Richardson 80), Fisk, Reed (M Wilkinson 78), Bammant, Williams (McIntosh 68). Attendance: 436

Mulbarton Wanderers were unable to make progress in their very first FA Cup campaign, losing 4-2 at Boston Town in an extra-preliminary round replay.

The visitors were 2-0 down at half-time but got themselves back into it five minutes after the break when Ben Thompson blasted home from 35 yards. It then all went wrong for the veteran striker as he was red carded for a handball on the line, with Boston converting the resultant penalty.

Sam Utting made it 3-2 with 15 minutes left but the hosts made sure of the win with five minutes to go.

Wroxham host Kirkley and Pakefield in another FA Cup replay on Wednesday night (7.45pm) following a 2-2 draw at Walmer Road on Sunday.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division a late header from Dillon Alexander saw Norwich United make it three wins out of three with a hard-fought 2-1 success at newly promoted Swaffham.

Thetford Town went down 2-1 at Haverhill Rovers after Andrew Cusack had given them a half-time lead.