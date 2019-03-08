Search

Advanced search

Reed strikes to give Lowestoft Town their first win of the season

PUBLISHED: 22:37 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 22:40 13 August 2019

Lowestoft's Jake Reed on the ball in the opening fixture at Hednesford Town Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft's Jake Reed on the ball in the opening fixture at Hednesford Town Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town got their Southern Premier Central campaign up and running with a well deserved 1-0 win over St Ives at Crown Meadow on Tuesday night.

A second half goal from Jake Reed saw the Trawlerboys bounce back from an unlucky 2-1 defeat at Hednesford Town on the opening day in impressive fashion.

The hosts made a bright start as the recalled Travis Cole headed a fifth minute corner just wide, and went on to have the better of the first half, with Jake Reed desperately unlucky on 29 minutes when his header came back off the woodwork.

Jamie Godbold's side kept plugging away in the second half and finally went ahead just after the hour mark. They won three corners in quick succession and from the final one Jacek Zielonka's delivery was spot on, with a header being parried and Reed bundling the ball home from close range.

Lowestoft then managed the game well to ensure they picked up all three points.

You may also want to watch:

Lowestoft Town: Tibbles, Curry, J Wilkinson, Jarvis, Cole, Deeks, Zielonka (Richardson 80), Fisk, Reed (M Wilkinson 78), Bammant, Williams (McIntosh 68). Attendance: 436

Mulbarton Wanderers were unable to make progress in their very first FA Cup campaign, losing 4-2 at Boston Town in an extra-preliminary round replay.

The visitors were 2-0 down at half-time but got themselves back into it five minutes after the break when Ben Thompson blasted home from 35 yards. It then all went wrong for the veteran striker as he was red carded for a handball on the line, with Boston converting the resultant penalty.

Sam Utting made it 3-2 with 15 minutes left but the hosts made sure of the win with five minutes to go.

Wroxham host Kirkley and Pakefield in another FA Cup replay on Wednesday night (7.45pm) following a 2-2 draw at Walmer Road on Sunday.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division a late header from Dillon Alexander saw Norwich United make it three wins out of three with a hard-fought 2-1 success at newly promoted Swaffham.

Thetford Town went down 2-1 at Haverhill Rovers after Andrew Cusack had given them a half-time lead.

Most Read

Woman charged with murder of 60-year-old who died after falling down stairs

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

Driver suspended for allegedly refusing to operate bus that ‘promotes homosexuality’

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

That’s not a parking space, it’s a junction - confusion at Norfolk retail park

A confused driver at Breckland Retail Park who parked on a junction outside B&M. Photo: submitted

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Music venue to become new home for away fans before Norwich City games

A popular music venue is to become the new home for away fans before Norwich City games this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

Most Read

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman charged with murder of 60-year-old who died after falling down stairs

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

That’s not a parking space, it’s a junction - confusion at Norfolk retail park

A confused driver at Breckland Retail Park who parked on a junction outside B&M. Photo: submitted

Music venue to become new home for away fans before Norwich City games

A popular music venue is to become the new home for away fans before Norwich City games this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

‘Paul lived for today’ - Tribute to motorcyclist after fatal crash

Paul Siely, who was originally from Happisburgh in Norfolk, died in a road traffic collision in Woolpit near Borley Green, Suffolk, on August 9, 2019. Picture: Suffolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists