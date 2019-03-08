Search

Lowestoft Town win hard-fought friendly at Gorleston

PUBLISHED: 22:02 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:03 30 July 2019

Action from Lowestoft Town's friendly against Ipswich Town Youth at Crown Meadow, which the visitors won 2-1 Picture: SID COLE

Archant

Lowestoft Town took the derby honours in Tuesday night's pre-season friendly against Gorleston at Emerald Park.

The higher ranked Trawlerboys were given a good work-out by the Greens in a goalless first half and it was a similar story after the break before the visitors finally got their noses in front just beyond the hour mark.

Lowestoft then added a second 11 minutes later to go home with a 2-0 win under their belts.

The Trawlerboys, who were beaten 3-1 by Bowers and Pitsea at the weekend in their final home friendly, begin their Southern League Premier Central campaign on Saturday with a long trip to the Midlands to face Hednesford Town.

They then take on St Ives at Crown Meadow the following Tuesday evening.

Gorleston also kick-off their season in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on Saturday with a home game against Ely City before travelling to Norwich United the following Tuesday.

