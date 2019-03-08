Lowestoft Town midfielder Dylan Williams signs on for next season

Attacking midfielder Dylan Williams has confirmed he will be playing for Lowestoft Town next term, leaving manager Jamie Godbold in a good place heading into pre-season.

Godbold was quick to get the majority of his players on board following a strong finish to the 2018-19 campaign and has now secured the services of a man who made a big impact after moving from Biggleswade in March.

"Dylan staying is great news for our preparations as the impact his arrival had on the side last season was obvious," said Godbold. "The fluidity and threat we had going forward was great to see and I hope we can build on this. If he is (our final piece of business) then I am comfortable with where we are starting the season. But we are still having some conversations and have some good standard trialists coming in pre-season so if things work out they could really excite supporters."

Lowestoft's open pre-season at home to Waveney on Monday, July 8 (7.30pm).

The club have announced their pre-season schedule which starts with a home game against Waveney for the Brian Gallagher Memorial Cup, when admission will be free.

Pre-season games: Waveney (H) - Monday July 8, Norwich CBS (H) - Saturday, July 13, Kirkley & Pakefield (H) - Tuesday, July 16, Brightlingsea (A) - Saturday, July 20, Ipswich Town XI (H) - Wednesday, July 24, Gorleston (A) - Tuesday, July 30, Dereham Town (H) - Saturday August 3.

All Saturday games will kick off at 3pm and midweek games at 7.30pm.