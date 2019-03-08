Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

Lowestoft Town midfielder Dylan Williams signs on for next season

PUBLISHED: 08:29 20 June 2019

Lowestoft's Dylan Williams in possession during the Blues' 4-2 defeat against Alvechurch. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft's Dylan Williams in possession during the Blues' 4-2 defeat against Alvechurch. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Attacking midfielder Dylan Williams has confirmed he will be playing for Lowestoft Town next term, leaving manager Jamie Godbold in a good place heading into pre-season.

Godbold was quick to get the majority of his players on board following a strong finish to the 2018-19 campaign and has now secured the services of a man who made a big impact after moving from Biggleswade in March.

"Dylan staying is great news for our preparations as the impact his arrival had on the side last season was obvious," said Godbold. "The fluidity and threat we had going forward was great to see and I hope we can build on this. If he is (our final piece of business) then I am comfortable with where we are starting the season. But we are still having some conversations and have some good standard trialists coming in pre-season so if things work out they could really excite supporters."

You may also want to watch:

Lowestoft's open pre-season at home to Waveney on Monday, July 8 (7.30pm).

The club have announced their pre-season schedule which starts with a home game against Waveney for the Brian Gallagher Memorial Cup, when admission will be free.

Pre-season games: Waveney (H) - Monday July 8, Norwich CBS (H) - Saturday, July 13, Kirkley & Pakefield (H) - Tuesday, July 16, Brightlingsea (A) - Saturday, July 20, Ipswich Town XI (H) - Wednesday, July 24, Gorleston (A) - Tuesday, July 30, Dereham Town (H) - Saturday August 3.

All Saturday games will kick off at 3pm and midweek games at 7.30pm.

Most Read

‘Why I left my Golden Triangle flat to live in a van’

Chris Allen lives and travels across East Anglia in his van Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Drivers illegally using new city bus lane could see ‘enforcement measures’ introduced

The new bus lane leading to Market Avenue in Norwich. The entrance to Castle Mall car park can be seen in the background. Photo: Luke Powell

Aircraft manufacturers to discover today if plans for former RAF runway can take flight

Plans to bring the former runway of RAF Coltishall back into use by Swift Aircraft will be decided this week. Picture: Mike Page

‘I gave up a chance for fame on Love Island after finding love in King’s Lynn’

Bryony Holland, a director at the Secret Extensions salon in King's Lynn. Pic: Bryony Holland Logo: ITV

Lifeboat rescues fisherman from sinking boat

Hunstanton RNLI took part in a training exercise with the HM Coastguard on The Wash at Hunstanton. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction’s ‘tax on tall children’

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Why I left my Golden Triangle flat to live in a van’

Chris Allen lives and travels across East Anglia in his van Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Drivers illegally using new city bus lane could see ‘enforcement measures’ introduced

The new bus lane leading to Market Avenue in Norwich. The entrance to Castle Mall car park can be seen in the background. Photo: Luke Powell

Man arrested at primary school after rooftop chase

Colman Infant School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

East of England Co-op’s delight as local produce fortnight smashes £1m sales barrier

Sourced Locally ingredients contest at Suffolk New College. From left, chefs and judges Sharon Harkin, Ethan Overett, Hannah Wright, Scarlet Longstaff Eade, Sam Revell, Peter Gwizdala, Chris Martin, Vernon Blackmore, Alan Pease, Charlotte Smith-Jarvis, Jack Mackay, Sam Jackques, Rosita Vaskeviciute and Lulu Perry Picture: RAE SHIRLEY

Future of regions Bathstores in doubt with company on the brink of administration

The Bathstore in Norwich's Queen's Road. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists