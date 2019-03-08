Lowestoft Town hand Kieran Higgs a new two-year deal

Kieran Higgs on the ball for Lowestoft Town last season Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town have shown their faith in injured striker Kieran Higgs by handing him a new two-year deal.

The talented wideman, who started his career with Norwich City and moved to Lowestoft last summer, was a regular last season until February when he damaged knee ligaments in a cup match. The youngster isn't expected to be available again until November at the earliest but clearly remains a key man.

A statement on Lowestoft's official website said: "The club can confirm that Kieran Higgs has agreed a new two year deal with the club. Some excellent performances before his season ending injury were enough for Jamie Godbold to offer the 19-year-old attacking player a new deal. Whilst not expecting him to feature until November/December time, we certainly hope he can return to full fitness and contribute to the upcoming season."

Meanwhile the club have revealed that head physio Adam Woodrow is leaving the club to take up a full-time post with National League outfit Boreham Wood.