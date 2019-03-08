Search

Smith bows out with a win as Lowestoft Town beat Bedworth 3-0

PUBLISHED: 16:20 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 28 April 2019

Shirley D Whitlow's photograph of Lowestoft Town FC v Bedworth United FC 27th April 2019. Photo shows Lowestoft Town player Adam Smith

Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

A season full of highs and lows ended with Lowestoft Town sealing a comfortable win over bottom club Bedworth United to finish 14th in the table.

Shirley D Whitlow's photograph of Lowestoft Town FC v Bedworth United FC 27th April 2019. Photo shows a ballboy and Bedworth United player Elliot ParrottShirley D Whitlow's photograph of Lowestoft Town FC v Bedworth United FC 27th April 2019. Photo shows a ballboy and Bedworth United player Elliot Parrott

The day was a special for one Adam Smith, who was finally calling it a day after 10 years of exceptional service, but at times the game had a distinct end of season feel to it and seemed of secondary importance.

Lowestoft were in control throughout, with Bedworth offering little threat, but only saw the game to bed in the closing stages.

The hosts took the lead after 16 minutes, with Jake Reed and Jack Wilkinson drawing the keeper and putting the ball on a plate for Shaun Bammant to tap home from six yards. There was almost a second for the Trawlerboys a couple of minutes later but Adam Harrison produced an excellent diving save to foil Dylan Williams.

Bedworth should have equalised on the half hour mark but Lewis Collins blasted high over the bar from 10 yards out.

Shirley D Whitlow's photograph of Lowestoft Town FC v Bedworth United FC 27th April 2019. Photo shows the ball in the net for Lowestoft Town's forst goal, scored by player Shaun Bammant as Bedworth United keeper Adam Harrison and player Mark Albrighton attempt to save the situation.Shirley D Whitlow's photograph of Lowestoft Town FC v Bedworth United FC 27th April 2019. Photo shows the ball in the net for Lowestoft Town's forst goal, scored by player Shaun Bammant as Bedworth United keeper Adam Harrison and player Mark Albrighton attempt to save the situation.

Then a couple of Smith free-kicks saw Connor Deeks and Adam Tann put headers wide of the target.

Just past the hour mark Lowestoft sent on substitutes Henry Pollock and Jacek Zielonka and those two would be instrumental as the hosts upped the tempo to add add further goals in the final seven minutes.

Lowestoft's second on 83 minutes was one of classic simplicity. Tann collected the ball just outside his own area, one pass found Reed on the halfway line, he immediately played Pollock clear and the youngster ran 40 yards before rounding Harrison and walking the ball into the net. With three minutes left Smith received a standing ovation as he left the pitch for the last time to be replaced by Armani Schaar.

In the final minute Williams played Zielonka through to shoot low past Harrison into the far corner.

Lowestoft Town: Putnins, Curry, J Wilkinson, Barker, Tann, Deeks, Williams, Fisk (Zielonka 63), Reed, Bammant (Pollock 63), Smith (Schaar 87), Subs (not used): Hedge, Wren.

Bedworth United: Harrison, Platt, Rowe, Parrott, Dudley, Albrighton (Christie 68), Collins, Fitzharris, Noon (Hancocks 68), Troke, Blakmore, Subs (not used): Fogg, Steele, Lenton.

Referee: M Morrison

Shirley D Whitlow's photograph of Lowestoft Town FC v Bedworth United FC 27th April 2019. Photo shows the Lowestoft Town squad before the matchShirley D Whitlow's photograph of Lowestoft Town FC v Bedworth United FC 27th April 2019. Photo shows the Lowestoft Town squad before the match

Attendance: 461

Shirley D Whitlow's photograph of Lowestoft Town FC v Bedworth United FC 27th April 2019. Photo shows Lowestoft Town supporters player of the season Elvijs Putnins being presented with his trophy by Helen Nixon and James WrightShirley D Whitlow's photograph of Lowestoft Town FC v Bedworth United FC 27th April 2019. Photo shows Lowestoft Town supporters player of the season Elvijs Putnins being presented with his trophy by Helen Nixon and James Wright

