Lowestoft Town push towards mid-table after 4-0 romp at neighbours Leiston

PUBLISHED: 21:24 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:24 22 April 2019

Dylan Williams, Henry Pollock and Jake Reed congratulate Jacek Zielonka on scoring Lowestoft's fourth goal at Leiston Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town made it two wins in the space of four days to move up to the heady heights of 16th in the table.

They followed up Saturday's hard-fought 3-2 home success over Stratford Town, which ended any relegation fears, by cruising to an impressive 4-0 victory at their near neighbours.

It is no coincidence that since the departure of Jake Reed back to his spiritual home, Leiston's fortunes have waned while Reed has played an important role in Jamie Godbold's side's survival, including a hat-trick on Saturday.

Although he didn't score against his former club yesterday he was again influential as Lowestoft won at canter 4-0 to leapfrog their hosts with two goals in each half.

The home side made a good start, with Christy Finch testing Elvijs Putnins with a powerful shot and then Byron Lawrence went close, firing across the keeper but just past the far post. However the Trawlerboys went ahead on 17 minutes when a move down the right was finished off by Armani Schaar. The visitors made it 2-0 on the half hour when poor defending proved costly and Adam Tann scored following a corner.

Reed was thwarted by a good save from Marcus Garnham while at the other end Seb Dunbar provided a great opportunity for Josh Hitter but Putnins saved at the foot of his post.

After the break Hitter went close again and Noel Aitkens fired over. However, the visitors should have extended their lead when Reed released Shaun Bammant who volleyed over and then Garnham made a brilliant save to keep out a tremendous strike from Dylan Williams.

Two late goals, a penalty from Connor Deeks and an injury time fourth from substitute Jacek Zielonka wrapped up the points.

Lowestoft Town: Putnins, Curry, Wilkinson, Barker, Tann, Deeks, Schaar, Fisk, Reed, Bammant, Williams. Subs: Hedge, Wren, Smith, Pollock, Zielonka.

Att: 431.

Lowestoft could finish as high as 14th if they win their final game at home to bottom side Bedworth on Saturday.

