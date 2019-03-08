Search

Lowestoft Town 1 Coalville Town 2: Williams’ penalty miss proves costly for Trawlerboys

PUBLISHED: 17:03 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 07 April 2019

Tom McGlinchey scoring the second of Coalville's goals Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Tom McGlinchey scoring the second of Coalville's goals Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town failed from the penalty spot for the third time in four attempts this season as they slipped to frustrating home defeat at the hands of Coalville Town.

Lowestoft's Josh Curry, under pressure from Tom McGlinchey Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Josh Curry, under pressure from Tom McGlinchey Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

With St Neots, the side immediately below them in the table, winning 2-0 at Hitchin the Trawlerboys’ advantage in the battle against relegation is now down to five points with four games to go.

So having looked close to safety going into the game Jamie Godbold’s side could yet endure some anxious moments as the season reaches its climax.

Lowestoft made one change to their starting line-up, with Henry Pollock replacing Rio Douglas who has been recalled by Peterborough United.

There was an early scare for the hosts with Andrew Wright clipping the outside of the post in the opening minute while Lowestoft also went close with Matt Coton saving from Jake Reed. Play continued to switch from end to end with Coton saving from Dylan Williams and Elvijs Putnins reacting sharply to turn a near post header round the post.

Lowestoft Town goalkeeper Elvijs Putnins attacking the Coalville goal in the final moments of the match Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft Town goalkeeper Elvijs Putnins attacking the Coalville goal in the final moments of the match Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft thought they had taken the lead when Pollock swept home from an Adam Smith free-kick but the offside flag was raised. Then, in the final minute of the first half, Shaun Bammant was bundled over by Tom Burgin but Coton guessed correctly to palm away Williams’ spot-kick.

The cost of that penalty miss became apparent just seven minutes after the break as Coalville opened the scoring. From a right wing free-kick Tom McGlinchy took a return pass from Tim Berridge to shoot under Putnins from a narrow angle.

From the restart Bammant played Reed through but for once the Trawlerboys’ striker got his angles wrong and his shot beat Coton but grazed the outside of the post. Cotton foiled Reed again and recovered quickly to knock the loose ball away from the striker.

Lowestoft finally leveled in the 67th minute. A series of corners saw the hosts finally rewarded as skipper Josh Curry lifted the ball into the roof of the net.

Lowestoft's Kyle Barker chases Coalville Town's Kalern Thomas Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Kyle Barker chases Coalville Town's Kalern Thomas Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Having worked so hard to get back into the game the Trawlerboys were punished for switching off after making their second substitution of the afternoon, leaving Kalern Thomas to deliver a low gross which McGlinchy converted with a spectacular diving header at the far post.

Lowestoft threw everyone forward as the game reached its climax but their hopes of a late equaliser were dashed as Dean Freeman blocked from Williams.

Lowestoft: Putnins, Curry, J Wilkinson (Smith 28), Barker (M Wilkinson 75), Tann, Deeks, Pollock (Cole 81), Fisk, Reed, Bammant, Williams. Subs not used: Zielonka, Schaar.

Coalville: Coton, Thomas, Fenton, Freeman, Burgin, Towers, Doyle-Charles, Wright (Dean 90), Mitchell, Berridge, McGlinchy. Subs not used: Browne, Shaw, McManus, Martin.

Lowestoft Town's Shaun Bammant tackled by Coalville Town player Thomas Burgin Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft Town's Shaun Bammant tackled by Coalville Town player Thomas Burgin Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Referee: A List

Attendance: 367

