Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold agrees new long-term deal

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold has agreed a new deal with the club Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town fans have been given a major boost after manager Jamie Godbold agreed a “long-term” contract to remain at the club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Buoyed by a recent six-game unbeaten run that has seen Lowestoft close the gap on the teams above them in the Southern Premier Division Central, it is further welcome news as the season enters a crucial phase.

With the deal being signed this week, it marks a quick turnaround for the Blues legend, who had only returned to his hometown club in May last year.

Having spent 13 successful years with Lowestoft as a player, notching up more than 500 appearances during trophy-laden spells, Godbold is now plotting the next chapter. Of the new contract, he admitted: “I am extremely proud. For myself and Andy (Reynolds), we were always conscious when we came in that it would be a long-term plan.

“We saw it as a long-term project and made it clear that for us it was important to build the club up again.”

For the Blues boss and assistant manager Reynolds, this was at the heart of why they rejoined the club eight months ago – as they continue to plot the longer term vision of ensuring that “the club belongs to the town” with “more local players aspiring to play for Lowestoft.”

Off the field developments have now seen Lowestoft forge strong links within the community, as the ‘Our town your club’ motto has flourished.

Godbold said: “After speaking with the chairman (Gary Keyzor) recently, we see it as bringing long-term stability to the whole club. Now with the things in place within the club – such as the scholarship scheme, the link with Ipswich Town and Sentinel Leisure Trust – seeing the benefits of that will be a few years away. So it is the right time to sign,” he admitted. “I just want to see the return of some of those good times we shared as players with the fans, to get back to winning games and give the supporters something to cheer about.

“The fans have been fantastic and the aim is to give the supporters a club to be proud of. “We thank them for being so supportive and sticking with us, and hopefully if they continue to follow us we can give them something bigger to cheer about in the future.”