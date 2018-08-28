Lowestoft Town beaten on penalties after 4-4 League Cup draw at Royston

Ben Fowkes takes on the Stourbridge defence. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town bowed out of the Evostik Southern League Cup after an amazing game at Royston Town went to penalties following a 4-4 draw.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An exciting first half was book-ended by Lowestoft goals, with Royston scoring twice in three minutes in between.

Ben Fowkes fired the visitors ahead after just seven minutes but the game was turned on its head as a 26th minute penalty from Rohdell Gordon was quickly followed by another home goal from Vance Bola. The Trawlerboys kept battling away however and equalised two minutes before the break through Henry Pollock.

Dan Gallin restored Royston’s lead on the hour mark as the goals continued to flow. Jamie Godbold’s side then turned the tables, with Tommy Hughes restoring parity and another Fowkes goal following on 81 minutes, but Adam Crowther’s last-gasp effort took it to penalties, with the hosts winning the shoot-out 3-1.