Lowestoft Town 1 Leiston Town 2: Trawlerboys lose derby after taking the lead

The flag tells the story. Lowestoft's Shaun Bammant and Leiston keeper Marcus Garnham and George Keys Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Former fans’ favourite Jake Reed returned to the Amber Dew Events Stadium to haunt his former teammates as Leiston came from behind to win this Suffolk derby.

Lowestoft's Luca Vega and Leiston's former Blues striker Jake Reed Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft's Luca Vega and Leiston's former Blues striker Jake Reed Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

The pace of Reed and fellow frontman Matt Blake was a constant thorn in the Lowestoft side all afternoon, with the pair both finding the target.

Lowestoft were forced into defensive changes from Saturday with Rossi Jarvis injured and Adam Tann only able to take a place on the bench.

They started brightly, with Connor Deeks getting on the end of an Adam Smith free-kick but his downward header was turned around the post. Their early enterprise was rewarded with a goal in the 22nd minute as Shaun Bammant let fly from distance and the ball sailed over Marcus Garnham and dipped under the bar.

Lowestoft were disrupted just two minutes later as Kieran Higgs was forced out of the action and with their attacking options reduced Leiston started to take control and should have equalised in the 36th minute when Blake somehow failed to get a touch on an excellent Seb Dunbar cross.

Lowestoft Town player Luca Vega heads the ball Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town player Luca Vega heads the ball Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

The reprieve was short-lived however as just a minute later Leiston equalised with a goal that summed up Lowestoft’s current luck. Dunbar sent in another ball from the left and Elvijs Putnins’ punched clearance rebounded off the head of a defender and fell perfectly for Jake Reed to shoot home.

That goal unsettled the hosts and Blake failed to convert two good chances, shooting wide when well placed and then firing against Armani Scharr on the goallline with the keeper stranded.

Leiston scored what proved to be the winner four minutes after the break when a Kyle Hammond pass dissected the home defence and Blake fired home.

The Blues fought to get back into the game after that but Leiston looked the more likely to add to the scoreline.

Lowestoft Town players Josh Curry (6) and Luca Vega up against Leiston player Matt Blake Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town players Josh Curry (6) and Luca Vega up against Leiston player Matt Blake Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town: Putnins, Schaar, Wilkinson, Pollock, Vega, Curry, Higgs (Wren 22), Deeks, Bammant,Fowkes, Smith, Subs not used: Hedge, Pinheiro, Tann, Reynolds

Leiston: Garnham. Keys, Dunbar, Aitkens (Nicholls 53), Jefford, Bullard, Lawrence, Hammond, Reed (Finch 76), Blake, Brothers, Subs not used: Knights, Moore, Beckworth

Ref: Mr R Head; Att: 435.