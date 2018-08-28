Search

Lowestoft Town win shoot-out to make progress in Suffolk Premier Cup

PUBLISHED: 22:17 13 November 2018

Lowestoft Town striker Ben Fowkes prepares to get a shot away as Needham Market keeper Jake Jessup keeps a close eye on proceedings Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Lowestoft Town striker Ben Fowkes prepares to get a shot away as Needham Market keeper Jake Jessup keeps a close eye on proceedings Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town secured progress in the Suffolk Premier Cup in dramatic fashion at the Amber Dew Events Stadium last night.

Lowestoft Town secured progress in the Suffolk Premier Cup in dramatic fashion at the Amber Dew Events Stadium last night.

The Blues netted a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Needham Market before going through 4-3 on penalties.

The visitors took the lead after just two minutes when the ball was given away in midfield and Joe Marsden produced a cool finish.

The hosts pressed for an equaliser without success until the second minute of injury-time when Matt Brown netted from a corner.

The hosts then sealed the win on penalties, with Connor Deeks scoring the decisive spot-kick.

Kirkley & Pakefield also went through, beating Whitton United 1-0 thanks to a first half goal from Kyle Haylock.

Live

