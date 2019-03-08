Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold pleased with build-up

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW Shirley D Whitlow

Pre-season preparations are continuing for Lowestoft Town as they gear up for the new BetVictor Southern Premier Central league campaign, which starts with an away match at Hednesford Town on Saturday, August 10.

And while some tough tests await, it is a challenge that the Lowestoft Town players and management are looking forward to.

Lowestoft boss Jamie Godbold said he has been "really pleased" with his side's performance levels and fitness levels thus far in pre-season.

The chance to utilise the squad and mix in a number of trialists has seen more than 20 players on show for The Trawlerboys.

A good sized crowd at Crown Meadow on Tuesday evening were well entertained by the derby match between Lowestoft and Kirkley & Pakefield.

Kaiden Goldspink's 75th minute penalty was enough to give the Royals the 1-0 win in a match that saw both keepers Luis Tibbles and Adam Rix making some fine saves.

Godbold said: "While we lost the game on Tuesday I was really pleased with the performance levels as a team and there were some good individual displays.

"We now face three difficult games, which will be really good tests and we know we'll be in a better position fitness wise after these matches."

Three trialists remain from the eight that have been used so far in pre season, and they will get a further chance to impress in games away at Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday and at home to an Ipswich Town XI on Wednesday.

Godbold said: "Brightlingsea is a tough place to play at. The pitch is tight to the supporters and it is the type of game where we will be up against opposition who are physically strong and will be tough to beat.

"We know that no matter what level of players Ipswich send on Wednesday they are professionals and they will be very good individually. They will be very fit as they train every day and it is always important to try and have this type of fixture in pre season.

"It is also great for our supporters, Ipswich Town fans and football followers."