Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold pleased with build-up

PUBLISHED: 11:54 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 19 July 2019

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Shirley D Whitlow

Pre-season preparations are continuing for Lowestoft Town as they gear up for the new BetVictor Southern Premier Central league campaign, which starts with an away match at Hednesford Town on Saturday, August 10.

And while some tough tests await, it is a challenge that the Lowestoft Town players and management are looking forward to.

Lowestoft boss Jamie Godbold said he has been "really pleased" with his side's performance levels and fitness levels thus far in pre-season.

The chance to utilise the squad and mix in a number of trialists has seen more than 20 players on show for The Trawlerboys.

A good sized crowd at Crown Meadow on Tuesday evening were well entertained by the derby match between Lowestoft and Kirkley & Pakefield.

Kaiden Goldspink's 75th minute penalty was enough to give the Royals the 1-0 win in a match that saw both keepers Luis Tibbles and Adam Rix making some fine saves.

Godbold said: "While we lost the game on Tuesday I was really pleased with the performance levels as a team and there were some good individual displays.

"We now face three difficult games, which will be really good tests and we know we'll be in a better position fitness wise after these matches."

Three trialists remain from the eight that have been used so far in pre season, and they will get a further chance to impress in games away at Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday and at home to an Ipswich Town XI on Wednesday.

Godbold said: "Brightlingsea is a tough place to play at. The pitch is tight to the supporters and it is the type of game where we will be up against opposition who are physically strong and will be tough to beat.

"We know that no matter what level of players Ipswich send on Wednesday they are professionals and they will be very good individually. They will be very fit as they train every day and it is always important to try and have this type of fixture in pre season.

"It is also great for our supporters, Ipswich Town fans and football followers."

Most Read

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

Residents’ anger over vandalism and drug use in north Norwich

Residents have spoken of problems in the area after cars were vandalised in the Silver Street and Silver Road area of Norwich. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Person hit by train between Norwich and London

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police close NDR following concerns for woman’s safety

Police have closed the NDR in both directions following concerns for a woman's safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Run Norwich 2019: Everything you need to know

Runners get started at last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

Running column: Run Norwich will mark the end of a journey for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong before the start of last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists