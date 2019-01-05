Trawlerboys looking to strengthen in bid to steer clear of relegation zone

Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold wants to bring in some new additions to try and pull away from the relegation zone.

Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold is looking to strengthen his squad in a bid to pull his side away from the Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central relegation zone.

Old boy Jake Reed came back to haunt the Blues on New Year’s Day as he scored in Leiston’s 2-1 win at the Amber Dew Events Stadium leaving the Trawlerboys just a point off the relegation zone.

Lowestoft striker Kieran Higgs limped off to add to Godbold’s injury woes and the Blues chief feels it is time to give his squad a timely boost in terms of personnel.

“We are at that stage now where we need to strengthen the squad,” said Godbold, who returned to the club as manager in the summer alongside assistant Andy Reynolds. “We’ve asked some of the lads to play through some of the injury problems they’ve had whilst we’ve had to blood a few of the youngsters a lot more than we anticipated.

“I think we need to be proactive in bringing people in. Hopefully within the net couple of weeks we can make a few more additions.”

Whilst Higgs is only expected to be sidelined for a short period Rossi Jarvis will be out for up to six weeks after tearing his hamstring. He joins the likes of Andrew Fisk, Jacek Zielonka, Travis Cole, Elvijs Putnins, Adam Tann and Matthew Brown, who are all nursing problems.

Godbold feels his side would be in a lot better position had been able to call upon these players more often.“We are doing everything in our power to try and turn it around,” he added. “We knew we would be where we are at the moment although the disappointing thing is that I think if everyone had been fit then we’d be a lot higher up the table.

“I think the majority of supporters have been fantastic and they are fully behind us.

“To get clapped off after another defeat (against Leiston) showed the appreciation they’ve got for what the lads are doing.”

Lowestoft entertain Needham Market this afternoon with the Marketmen looking to put a 4-1 defeat to King’s Lynn behind them on Tuesday.

“We obviously know each other quite well after meeting twice already this season,” said Godbold. “It will be a tough game for us but we know the level we can play to and we will do our best to get something.”