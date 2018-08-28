Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold satisfied with the season so far

PUBLISHED: 17:39 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:39 17 January 2019

Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold would be satisfied if his side finished one place above the relegation zone. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold would be satisfied if his side finished one place above the relegation zone. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold is satisfied with his team’s progress in the Evo-Stik Southern League Central Division as they gear up for a battle for survival.

With 17 matches left to play the Trawlerboys stand one place and one point above the relegation zone – and Godbold would be more than happy if that remained the position at the end of the campaign.

In an interview on the club’s official website, the Trawlerboys’ boss made it clear that he always expected a tough challenge when he took over with Andy Reynolds during the summer.

“When we came we had two contracted players; one of whom decided to leave when we came in (Rory McAuley) and the other who has been out injured for the entirety of the season so far (Travis Cole),” he said. “It then led us to the task of assembling a squad that was capable of playing at step three under the budget constraints that we had.

“I believe we are where I feel we set out to be at the beginning of the season because from day one, our collective goal set out by staff and players was to stay in the division.

“I think we started off really well and picked up some really good results in the first few games of the season and unfortunately for one reason or another, we just haven’t been able to maintain those early season results.”

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s home match with 14th-placed Redditch, Godbold added: “I don’t think there have been too many games where we’ve been out of our depth, which probably has surprised me a little bit. I can only think of three or four games where we just didn’t show up on the day. In most other games, we’ve definitely been competitive and really made teams work. We have conceded last minute goals which has had a major impact on our league position – without them you can add another seven or eight points to our tally and then we become a mid-table team because that’s how tight the league is.

“The games in this league are really closely-fought and there’s been too many games where we have just fell on the wrong side of the victory. It happens too consistently for it to be unlucky so obviously game management is a key area where we have fallen short.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

New £4.4m roundabout to be built at Norfolk crash blackspot

The existing stretch of the A140 near Long Stratton where a new roundabout will be built. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Good news on Emi Buendia and Timm Klose after Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship cruise against Birmingham

Emi Buendia suffered a dead leg in the 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Let them eat spuds!’ Ex-UKIP candidate says food banks are fuelling the obesity crisis

Catherine Blaiklock, UKIP parliamentary candidate, Great Yarmouth, General Election 2017. Photo: George Ryan

Prince Philip receives new Land Rover less than 24 hours after crash

A new Land Rover is delivered to the Sandringham estate less that 24 hours after Prince Philip was involved in a crash on the A149. Picture Geoff Robinson Photography.

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four Ipswich fans who caused almost £6,000 of damage to Norwich City’s ground banned from football grounds for three years

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years. Picture: Facebook

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from slick Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Birmingham City

Tom Trybull had a big say in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘His leg was stuck under the steering wheel’: How my hero grandad rescued Prince Philip, says Queenie, 9

Glen Watson, 58, helped to pull Prince Philip out of his car after the crash in Sandringham, with his granddaughter Queenie Powell, 9. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Trybull stepped in for Tettey with class and tenacity during vital win for City

Tom Trybull put Norwich 3-1 up with a header from an Emi Buendia corner against Birmingham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Could you be the new owner of this quirky caravan photo booth?

A 1958 vintage caravan with a genuine fairground waltzer inside. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists