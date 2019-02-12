Lowestoft Town aiming to extend long unbeaten run at Biggleswade

Connor Deeks preparing to take a penalty which earned Lowestoft the win against Banbury Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town will be hoping to end a positive week on a high note today by moving further away from the relegation zone.

The Blues maintained an excellent run by beating Banbury 1-0 at the Amber Dew Events Stadium last Saturday, which lifted them four points clear of third-from-bottom St Neots.

The good news continued in midweek when manager Jamie Godbold agreed a new long-term contract and he is hoping to celebrate by picking up another positive result at eighth-placed Biggleswade Town, who were seen off 2-1 on home soil just before Christmas.

“I think we have been threatening to go on a run for a while,” said Godbold. “Performance-wise we have been consistent all season and perhaps what has been lacking is a bit of belief in ourselves. It is now six games unbeaten in the league, but we look at it as being unbeaten in eight with the two cup games ending in draws, although we lost on penalties. Now we have been able to turn the performances into points and that is absolutely paramount at this stage of the season.

“Biggleswade’s form in recent weeks has dipped but they have played a lot of the teams at the top of the table. They will be keen to avenge the defeat at the Amber Dew in December and we know it will be tough game.

“It is important to keep our feet on the ground, we are on a good run and we know we can beat them, having already done it this season. If we turn up, put in the hard work and apply our game then we will be fine.”

Godbold believes striker Jake Reed’s return after a spell at Leiston and Travis Cole’s recovery from a serious ankle injury have been key factors in the upturn.

“Jake has made a huge difference, not only in terms of his ability and scoring threat but also in helping the boys out in the dressing room,” said Godbold. “And having Travis back has also been a massive plus. It is now three clean sheets, three goals conceded in six, and having Travis back alongside Adam Tann and featuring along with Josh Curry, Jack Wilkinson and Adam Smith makes us really solid. The back four and goalkeeper Elvijs (Putnins) have been strong in recent weeks.”