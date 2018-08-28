Search

Advanced search

Lowestoft Town aiming to keep up good work after encouraging home displays

PUBLISHED: 10:53 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:54 30 November 2018

Kieran Higgs was on target in Lowestoft's 1-1 draw with Rushden & Diamonds. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Kieran Higgs was on target in Lowestoft's 1-1 draw with Rushden & Diamonds. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town assistant manager Andy Reynolds insists his side will be going into Satruday’s game at Banbury in good heart despite letting two precious points slip through their grasp at the weekend.

The Blues looked set to make it back-to-back home wins in the Evostik League Central Division when they led Rushden and Diamonds 1-0 going into the final few minutes.

But a late penalty meant they had to settle for a draw, which left them just one point above the relegation zone when it really should have been three.

Reynolds was looking at the bigger picture however ahead of a trip to 11th placed Banbury, insisting the team were playing well going into a tough spell that continues with a trip to leaders Kettering the following Saturday and a home clash with fourth placed Alvechurch the weekend after that.

“Obviously conceding so late against Rushden was a real disappointment but it was another good performance from the lads after the win against Royston in midweek,” he said.

“We have played two teams who are near the top of the league and have come away with four points and I think we would have been happy with that beforehand. We have shown we can be competitive in this league.

“If you take the two recent cup games into account we have lost just one of our last five games and now we need to maintain that sort of level.”

Saturday’s game attracted a crowd of 457 to the Amber Dew Events Stadium after just 216 had turned up in midweek and Reynolds added: “We were all really pleased with the crowd and I would like to thank everyone who came along. Hopefully they would have been impressed by what they saw and will be coming back again. That’s what it’s all about, getting that connection back with the town by giving people a team they can be proud of.”

On Saturday the Blues will be looking for their first points on the road since they drew 1-1 at Bedworth back in early September. Reynolds is hoping Shaun Bammant will be fit after aggravating a hamstring injury against Rushden. Fellow frontman Ben Fowkes is expected to return after sitting out the game with a bout of flu while Adam Tann also comes back into contention for the trip to Oxfordshire.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Policeman from Norfolk denies spying on naked female officer in shower

Police officer Oliver Darby, from Burnham Market, has pleaded not guilty at Inner London Crown Court to one count of observing a person doing a private act for his sexual gratification. Picture: UK LAW NEWS.

Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Video Daniel Farke wary of ‘dangerous’ transfer window

Teemu Pukki's prolific goalscoring form has already seen him touted with interest from Turkey Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Chippy owner fined almost £50,000 for filthy takeaway and banned from running a food business

Shoreside chip shop, whose owner has been fined for breaching hygiene regulations Picture: Google

Brave four-year-old boy Denver Clinton will switch on Christmas lights in Dereham

Denver Clinton, left, will switch on the Christmas lights in Dereham. Picture: OLIVIA WHITTLE

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion David Freezer: Trybull or Vrancic need to fill the Leitner shaped hole to keep City on track

David Freezer
There was a Moritz Leitner shaped hole in Norwich City's team at Hull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Robin Sainty: Norwich City’s ‘mojo’ may be key to Timm Klose’s future

Robin Sainty
A word in your ear ...Timm Klose and Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Chris Lakey: Anyone wondering exactly when Norwich City’s fabulous run actually began?

Chris Lakey
Things didn't go to plan when Stoke came to Carrow Road... although it's turned out ok since Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Michael Bailey: The hit, miss and maybe of Norwich City’s midfield and when goalless means goals

Michael Bailey
Alex Tettey goes for the spectacular in the second half of Norwich City's 1-1 East Anglian derby draw at Ipswich Town Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Melissa Rudd: Easy access is great for couch potatoes but not for clubs

Melissa Rudd
Tom Trybull has an effort on goal at Hull Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read Sport

Video City defender seals loan move

Caleb Richards has joined FC United on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video FA hit Bradley Johnson with four-game ban

Tempers flare between Stoke City's Joe Allen and Derby County's Bradley Johnson Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Video TEAM NEWS: Double injury blow for Canaries

Moritz Leitner missed the draw at Hull City with a calf problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Daniel Farke wary of ‘dangerous’ transfer window

Teemu Pukki's prolific goalscoring form has already seen him touted with interest from Turkey Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Video Grant Hanley and Ivo Pinto feature as Norwich City’s U23s suffer 1-0 Premier League Cup defeat

Grant Hanley made his second consecutive development appearance on Friday night at Colney Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists