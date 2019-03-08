Lowestoft Town face tough trip to second placed Rushall Olympic

Lowestoft Town's Jake Reed celebrating with supporters during the match against Needham Market. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town are just two wins away from a potential clash with a Football League club in the FA Cup - but of more pressing concern is their poor run of form in the Southern League Premier Central Division.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The Trawlerboys reached the third qualifying round of the cup last weekend when they beat Needham Market 4-0 at Crown Meadow before being handed another home draw against London outfit Carshalton Athletic.

But before the exciting cup clash next Saturday they have a league fixture to focus on - and having lost four games on the trot to slip to fourth from bottom in the table it's a big game in its own right.

They travel to the Midlands on Saturday to take on Rushall Olympic who have started the season strongly and currently lie second in the table, a point behind early pacesetters Hednesford. Rushall have won all four of their home games so far while Lowestoft have lost all three away so something needs to change if the visitors are going to get their points tally moving again.